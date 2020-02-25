How to watch the Ulster Elite Championship finals

One of the most eagerly anticipated fight nights on the Irish boxing calendar plays out in the Ulster Hall tonight.

The Ulster Elite Championships will grace the the iconic venue much to the delight of local fight fans.

22 fighters will be in action and a home for 10 titles will earned over three rounds.

For those who can’t attend the BBC provided a platform from which you can watch.

You don’t have to miss any of action as it will be streamed live on the BBC NI website.

To view the action just click the following link: https://www.bbc.com/sport/live/boxing/51489161

Boxing begins at 7:15pm and BBC’s broadcast starts at 7:00pm.

February 25 Ulster Hall

Finals (7.15pm)

Running order

51kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) W/O

52kg Jack O’Neill (Corpus Christi) W/O

Special Contest: Shauna O’Callaghan (Clann Naofa) v Rosie Doherty (St Francis, Limerick)

54kg Sionnan McKenna (Holy Family GG) v Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford)

49kg Craig Bigger (Cookstown) v Diarmuid Toland (Holy Family GG)

60kg Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG) v Mosa Kembula (Holy Trinity)

Interval

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald) v Gareth McDowell (Eastside)

91+kg Dennis Borskins (Sacred Heart) v Patrick Rogers (St Johns)

91kg Karol Dlugosz (Immaculata) v Michael Erpelding (Holy Family GG)

63kg Jack McGivern (St Georges) v Daryl Clarke (Monkstown)

75kg Gerard French (Emerald) v Jake Tucker (Emerald)

69kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) v Matthew McCole (Illies GG)

57kg John Paul Hale (Star) v Colm Murphy (St Georges)

February 20

Devenish Complex

S/Finals

57kg: JP Hale (Star) beat Conor Kerr (Monkstown) 5-0

57kg: Colm Murphy (St George’s) beat Kane Marshall (Emerald) 4-1

63kg: Jack McGivern (St George’s) beat Dominic Bradley (Errigal) 3-2

63kg: Daryl Clarke (Monkstown) beat Caoimhin Ferguson (Emerald) 3-2

69kg: Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Drogheda) beat Edgar Vuskans (Holy Trinity) 5-0

69kg: Matthew McCole (Illies GG) beat Tiarnan Duffy (Clonard) 5-0

91kg: Karol Dlugosz (Immaculata) beat Thomas Maughan (Cavan) 4-1

91kg: Michael Erpelding (Holy Family, Belfast) beat Stephen McMullan (Newington) 3-2

91+kg: Dennis Boriskins (Sacred Heart, Newry) beat William Close (BABA) 3-2

91+kg: Patrick Rogers (St John’s, Derry) beat Frankie Crothers Carrothers (Gleann) 5-0

February 18

Devenish Complex

Q/Finals

57kg: Colm Murphy (St George’s) beat Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) 3-2

63kg: Jack McGivern (St George’s) beat Ben Ferran (Clonard) 5-0

63kg: Daryl Clarke (Monkstown) beat Ryan Lavery (Holy Family, Belfast) 5-0

Semi-finals

49kg: Diarmuid Toland (Holy Family, Belfast) beat Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family, Drogheda) 3-2

60kg: Rory Lavery (Holy Family, Belfast) beat Lee McKee (Star) 5-0

60kg: Mosa Kembula (Holy Trinity) beat Teo Alin (Cookstown) 3-2

