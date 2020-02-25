Hungry TJ Doheny ready to sink his teeth into any world champ at bantam or featherweight

As quite often is the case in boxing the path isn’t quite smooth and straight, but TJ Doheny is confident he is closing in on a world title shot.

‘The Power’ lost his IBF super bantamweight world title after a sensational unification fight with Danny Roman back in April of last year and is missing world champion status.

The Laois fighter claims his desire levels have reached new highs and as a result he is open to world title opportunities up at feather.

While 126lbs is an option the Australian based, Boston trained Irish fighter seems to have world title options at 122lbs.

He was recently replaced as #1 contender for Rey Vargas and the WBC title by old foe Roman, but that’s a fight that could still happen – and as he explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com he has IBF options.

“On WBC, so Roman has been elevated to #1 position which is fair enough, with me dropping down to #2. There have been no talks of anything on that route as far as I know but of course Vargas is the man with the belt so I’d welcome that fight in a heartbeat,” explained Doheny.

“He is tall and rangy but he’s very beatable and his days at 122 are numbered I reckon. But as we all know with the politics of boxing it makes every possible opportunity very difficult,” Doheny adds before revealing he could be on the verge of an eliminator for his old belt.

“I’m also ranked top 2 in the IBF so and eliminator should be ordered anytime soon which is another option we have and with [WBO world champion] Navarrete talking about moving up in weight blows that division wide open again.”

There seems to be options and the big punching southpaw doesn’t seem to particular with regard to which path to follow. He just wants to return to the top of the pile – and a chance to win a world title at his natural weight isn’t just around the corner he is willing to move up to become a two weight world champ.

“After having that taste of being a world champ it’s made me even more hungry and driven than I’ve ever been before, because I want to get back to that same position I was in this time last year.

“If these big fights at 122 are taking too long that I wouldn’t rule out a move to 126 if the correct opportunity presents itself.”

Doheny is at this present time waiting for a big fight, but is keeping busy.

He is scheduled to fight for a second time since the Roman defeat at the Rotunda at Caesars, Bluewaters, Dubai on the Rotunda Rumble III card early next month.

The 33-year-old takes on WBO European rankings title holder Ionut Baluta [12(2)-2(0)] and is excited about fighting in Dubai and happy to have a date.

“It’s great to be getting out keeping busy while waiting for the bigger fights present themselves.

“I’m always excited to be fighting in a different city and there’s not many better experiences than to be getting a run out in Dubai of all places.

“I’m really looking forward to that and I tip my hat to MTK Global for keeping me active. They truly want the very best for their fighters and it’s great to be involved with such a great company,” he adds before discussing his opponent.

“I’ve had a look at him he’s quite tall and likes to box at range so I’ll have to be cagey early, but once I figure him out and get rolling into a nice rhythm there’s only gonna be one outcome.”