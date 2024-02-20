‘Pull the Trigger’ – Eddie Hearn shares Matchroom’s massive Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan plans

One and then get done.

That’s Matchroom’s plan for a massive all-Irish clash between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker.

Eddie Hearn wants the fast-rising welterweights to have one more fight each before stepping in against each other in what would be one of the biggest all Irish fights in recent history.

It’s become clear since the turn of the year that Crocker and Donovan are on a huge Belfast v Limerick collision course.

The talented prospects welcomed the link but were surprised when pre their respective Ulster Hall clashes in Belfast, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith called for it to happen as soon as possible, stressing they would prefer to let build into a huge fight and massive payday.

However, Hearn isn’t as patient and doesn’t want to let it simmer in fear it may boil over to the point of no longer being fit for purpose. The promoter, who also guides the career of Katie Taylor and Gary Cully, claims as an arena-worthy headliner it’s a fight that should happen now.

Hearn told the Irish Mirror: “I don’t like the whole let in marinate, wait until they’ve won a world title. It’s a bit like Dalton Smith and Adam Azim. What if they don’t?

“You got a fight now that fills the SSE Arena, it’s fantastic. They will have one more fight each by the way before that and I think after that let’s pull the trigger.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn with Paddy Donovan after his win.

“I think it’s a fight that’s going to take you to world honours. If we can create an historic fight for Irish fight fans, let’s do it.

“They’re both very good fighters. The difficulty with the January 27 fight was they didn’t have a lot of time. Probably both guys had four weeks and you saw that a little bit.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Jose Felix, WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Lewis Crocker celebrates his win.

“Obviously Lewis just coming short on a check weight, Paddy looked a little bit sluggish compared to his previous performances, but you’re going to see some big performances from them next time.”