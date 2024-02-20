Concerns for Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron summer showdown increase after coach split

Chantelle Cameron has parted ways with trainer Jamie Moore and increased concerns she may not rematch Katie Taylor in May in the process.

The Northampton native followed in the footsteps of the likes of Carl Frampton and Conrad Cummings when she left Shane McGuigan to team up with the former Irish light middleweight champion in 2019.

She has subsequently enjoyed some of her best nights under the tutelage of the Manchester trainer, becoming both undisputed super-lightweight champion with a victory over Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 and the first woman to defeat boxing legend, Taylor in May of last year.

Indeed, Moore got particular credit for getting Cameron in the right mindset for that famous win. Taylor has since avenged the reverse and Cameron, 32, is now on the hunt for a new trainer.

“We’ve just decided to go our separate ways,” Moore told Pro Boxing Fans.

“We haven’t fallen out or anything like that. I wish her all the best. I’ll always love her. We had a great ride together.”

The Brit is currently in talks with Matchroom about a massive trilogy fight in Ireland in May.

It’s understood the 3Arena has been booked for May 25 for the rubber match but worries a deal won’t be reached have increased with no official announcement imminent.

Rumour suggests Cameron’s next fight is the last on her Matchroom contract, something which is complicating negotiations. It’s been said Eddie Hearn and co don’t want to provide the former champion the chance to win the titles back without any safety measures in place.

The change of coach has also fed into the thinking the rubber match won’t happen in May with the potential any new coach will want to work with the English fighter before going straight into a clash of such magnitude.

Hearn has assured Taylor will fight in Ireland in May regardless – and if a Cameron deal can’t be done Alycia Baumgardner may get a call.