New pro Alan O’Connor ‘BUZZing’ to get back under the boxing lights

He is used to entertaining crowds in his role as DJ at Buzz (formerly Diva) Nightclub, but Alan O’Connor is now keen to entertain a crowd of a different kind.

The new to the scene pro can’t wait to get under the pro lights, back in a competitive ring and start winning over fight fans.

O’Connor has just signed pro terms with Boxing Ireland and is keen to start landing rather than spinning hits.

The Clondlakin man hasn’t traded serious leather since the National Elite Championships in 2017 and as a result has a hankering to return to ring action.

When he does return it will be without the vest, which seems to make it all the more exciting for the 25-year-old.

“The excitement levels are through the roof for both me and my family, we’re all buzzing. I cannot wait to showcase my ability and be back under the lights,” O’Connor told Irish-boxing.com.

“Turning professional is something I have dreamed of doing since I was a kid. It was always the plan but now I feel at 25 the time is right,” he adds before discussing his sabbatical.

“I won title’s such as Dublin, Leinster and a National title before going on to represent my country, all under the legend Brendan Dunne. I boxed all the way through to the elites in 2017 and haven’t boxed competitively since due to family and work commitments.”

DJ O’Connor is back in the gym, ready to go and ready to impress a different kind of audience.

“Hopefully the fans can expect another bold show from a proud Irishman when I fight. This sport means so much to me and hopefully they support me on my journey.”

O’Connor kept his cards close to his chest when it came to his fight goals. It seems the former Palmerstown and Bawnogue BC amateur is wants to let his actions do the talking.

“I don’t like to think long term as you never know what the future holds, but I have goals set for myself in the short term that all going well will serve me well in the long term.”