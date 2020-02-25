Logo



Christmas has come extremely early for Tyrone McKenna

Tyrone McKenna is elated to have booked his dream Golden Contract light welterweight final against long-time rival Ohara Davies.

Belfast’s ‘Mighty Celt’ edged France’s Mohamed Mimoune on the cards at a packed York Hall in front of the Sky Sports and ESPN+ cameras to put himself one win away from the lucrative deal.

Now standing in his path is ‘Two Tanks’ Davies, who blasted Jeff Ofori aside inside the distance to seal his place at the showdown.

McKenna said: “I am absolutely buzzing and I think the whole of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland is buzzing about it too.

“This is Christmas time in summer, baby! Me against Ohara is finally happening and everyone is so excited. York Hall will be sold out in seconds for this.

“It’s what everyone has wanted for years and it’s finally happening. I didn’t see Ohara’s performance against Ofori but it doesn’t matter now – he has to face me.

“I have no idea how the build-up will go but I think we saw Ohara’s temper flair again at the weigh-in. The old Ohara came out. I don’t care whether he’s arrogant OD or humble OD – I’m going to beat him.

“This is going to be a fantastic night and a fantastic fight. I promise it’ll be one of the fights of the year.”

The other semi-final will see featherweights Ryan Walsh and Jazza Dickens go at it after respective victories over Tyrone McCullagh and Leigh Wood.

News of the date and venue for the hotly-anticipated fight night will be forthcoming in due course.

