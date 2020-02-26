‘Can’t wait to f”cking dance’ – Craig McCarthy hits back at ‘deluded’ Chris Blaney

Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] says he will let ‘deluded’ Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2] take a few pictures with Irish title before he returns to Navan empty handed on May 9.

The Waterford middleweight is adamant the only way his rival will get his hands on the title will be when after winning it McCarthy allows him to hold it.

The pair rematch at the WIT Arena in Waterford in over two months time and having drawn last time out ‘Built2Last’ is more than confident of victory.

Indeed, he claims ‘The Ginja Ninja’ is ‘deluded’ to suggest the fight would go any other way than that of the home fighter.

“The only way Blaney gets the belt is if he try’s robbing it out of my car afterwards,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Actually I will give him time to take few pictures with me and the belt. He can crop me out of pics and play make believe and imagine it’s his.

“See I’m very thoughtful and bringing his feelings into it. I don’t wanna see anyone unhappy I’ll always try and help put a smile on someone’s face.”

The other half of the Irish title fight, Blaney has spoke with equal confidence in the weeks after the fight was announced.

The Ricky Hatton trained fighter also labelled his May 9 opponent ‘dirty’ when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

Southpaw McCarthy responded claiming he more man handled his foe the last time they meet, but promised to be more clinical this time around.

“I think Blaney is perhaps a bit deluded to think he gonna win like he says and to say I was dirty.

“I am sorry if I was to mean for him. Tell him I didn’t mean to man handle in Bolton. Next time I’ll be more surgical in my approach. I’ll dismantle him. After all this time it’ll be a fair fight as I’ll have to hands,” he adds referring to the fact he broke his wrist two weeks out from their BUI Celtic middleweight title fight last December.

The first meeting was scrappy and bloody, but McCarthy assures the return will be easier on the eye.

“Our game plan for this fight is so beautiful I try to imagine it as a lady and romance her. So ye it’s a great game plan. Can’t wait to fucking dance.”