Oscar De La Hoya tells ‘peoples champ’ Spike O’Sullivan victory will put on Canelo course

A potential fight with pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez is the prize on offer at the Alamodome this Saturday night according to Golden Boy’s Oscar De Le Hoya.

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-3(2)] will trade leather with Mexican prospect Jaime Munguia [34(27)-0] as the 23-year-old makes his middleweight debut in the first major fight of international interest in 2020.

The come forward come to fight merchants will throw down in Texas and while a title isn’t on the line the biggest pay day in boxing just might be.

De La Hoya claims Golden Boy’s Golden Boy Canelo Alvarez awaits the winner – although he covers himself with the possibly not straight away caveat.

“There is a lot of opportunity for the winners on Saturday night. The winner takes all, the winner not only takes the prize home of becoming the best that night, but the winner is going to take that prize and get in line to fight fighters like Canelo Alvarez,” said the former fighter.

De La Hoya also predicted the DAZN broadcast clash would be entertaining.

The original ‘Golden Boy’ is adamant when you mix the ingredients that make up an Mexican and Irish fighter you get ‘war’.

“It is a very important night, not only for Texas boxing, not only for Golden Boy boxing, not only for the fighters but for their legacy. We strongly feel that when you put Mexico versus Ireland is going to be a war. And we are thrilled that we can put this together for all you here in Texas.

“Mexican star, Jaime Munguia, who is one of the best and top raising stars from Mexico. Then you have the Irish contender Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan who is a fighter that has no quit in him, a fighter who is a people’s champion. When you see this fighter fight, you will see why.”

With regard to Canelo, he looks to be tied up for the year, but is an easy name to drop beside Munguia. The new to middleweight fighter is certainly being built as a future opponent. If O’Sullivan does win this Saturday he could certainly call out the Mexican, but it would be more likely another big fight would come along before he got the chance to fight the pound for pound star, who was most recently linked to former ‘Spike’ foe Billy Joe Saunders.