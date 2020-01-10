Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan ready to go to war with ‘warrior’ Munguia

Marvin Hagler fan Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-3(2)] is ready to go to war with fellow warrior Jaime Munguia [34(27)-0] on Saturday night.

The Cork fighter, who is the smaller of the two operators, has seen the ‘how to beat Munguia blue print,’ which was revealed to the world by Dennis Hogan.

The Kildare native chose to try and out box the then WBO light middleweight world champion and despite not get the decision succeeded.

‘The Hurricane’ and his awkward style made a world champion being built as a monster and a future great look weak and ordinary.

However, it seems O’Sullivan isn’t going to take a leaf out his fellow country man’s book.

‘Spike’ only knows one way to fight and he certainly isn’t going to change when a Mexican is in the opposing corner.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter is ready to meet Munguia in the middle of the ring and go to war at the Alamodome, Texas on Saturday night.

“I’m ready for war,” declared ‘Spike’.

“I believe I have the ability to beat anybody and always come up with a win. It’s all about your mindset.

“I come prepared. I’m a hard worker and I’m going to show it off on Saturday night. Whenever I’m fighting, I try to put my heart in it. This is no different for me. I’ve received great support from my team, and I respect their time and their sacrifices.”

In the build up to his previous big fights the Murphys Boxing fighter with Golden Boy links has been vocal.

Chris Eubank Jr, Anthony Fitzgerald and David Lemieux were all subject to ‘Spike’s’ wit and sharp tongue.

Conversely the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has had nothing but praise for his January 11 foe. Whether that comes from a general love of Mexican fighters or a genuine admiration as to how Munguia does business remains to be seen, but Spike has been praising the 23-year-old in the build up.

“Jaime Munguia is an undefeated champion and he’s also young. He has become a great Mexican warrior and I expect nothing less from him. I truly respect him, and I know he respects me as well. Hopefully we’re going to be able to put on a great fight for the audience on Saturday,” he adds before discussing Texas as a venue.

“I’m excited to be in San Antonio once again. I didn’t have the opportunity to get around the city the last time I came. So far, I think it is a beautiful place. I had the chance to visit The Alamodome stadium last night and I’m expecting to see much more this time.”

