Logo



Navigation

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan ready to go to war with ‘warrior’ Munguia

By | on January 10, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Marvin Hagler fan Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-3(2)] is ready to go to war with fellow warrior Jaime Munguia [34(27)-0] on Saturday night.

The Cork fighter, who is the smaller of the two operators, has seen the ‘how to beat Munguia blue print,’ which was revealed to the world by Dennis Hogan.

The Kildare native chose to try and out box the then WBO light middleweight world champion and despite not get the decision succeeded.

‘The Hurricane’ and his awkward style made a world champion being built as a monster and a future great look weak and ordinary.

However, it seems O’Sullivan isn’t going to take a leaf out his fellow country man’s book.

‘Spike’ only knows one way to fight and he certainly isn’t going to change when a Mexican is in the opposing corner.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter is ready to meet Munguia in the middle of the ring and go to war at the Alamodome, Texas on Saturday night.

“I’m ready for war,” declared ‘Spike’.

“I believe I have the ability to beat anybody and always come up with a win. It’s all about your mindset.

“I come prepared. I’m a hard worker and I’m going to show it off on Saturday night. Whenever I’m fighting, I try to put my heart in it. This is no different for me. I’ve received great support from my team, and I respect their time and their sacrifices.”

In the build up to his previous big fights the Murphys Boxing fighter with Golden Boy links has been vocal.

Chris Eubank Jr, Anthony Fitzgerald and David Lemieux were all subject to ‘Spike’s’ wit and sharp tongue.

Conversely the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has had nothing but praise for his January 11 foe. Whether that comes from a general love of Mexican fighters or a genuine admiration as to how Munguia does business remains to be seen, but Spike has been praising the 23-year-old in the build up.

“Jaime Munguia is an undefeated champion and he’s also young. He has become a great Mexican warrior and I expect nothing less from him. I truly respect him, and I know he respects me as well. Hopefully we’re going to be able to put on a great fight for the audience on Saturday,” he adds before discussing Texas as a venue.

“I’m excited to be in San Antonio once again. I didn’t have the opportunity to get around the city the last time I came. So far, I think it is a beautiful place. I had the chance to visit The Alamodome stadium last night and I’m expecting to see much more this time.”

Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media