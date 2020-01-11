Watch: Spike vs Munguia weigh in and head to head

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan could send shockwaves through the boxing world on Saturday night if he manages to defeat unbeaten former WBO light middleweight world champion Jaime Munguia in the Alamodome, San Antonio Texas.

Spike provides the ‘opposition’ for the Mexican’s first fight at middleweight since moving up and vacating.

Munguia has not looked great in his last two outings most famously against Irishman Dennis Hogan, a fight which ended in controversy with many people under the impression Hogan had pulled off the upset

The 23-year-old also knocked out less dangerous Patrick Allotey in 4 rounds back in September, which was the last fight at 154 for the Golden Boy Promotions man.

Touted to be the next Mexican superstar, Munguia will have to improve on his last two performances if he wants to take home the victory against the always game Spike.

The Celtic Warriors fighter had set off good vibes in this camp, looking happy all around and training partners stating he is firing on all cylinders coming into the biggest fight of his career.

Back campaigning at middleweight for the first time since 2018, Spike’s power should come into play against the rangy 23-year-old, and no doubt he will get the chance to get to test the chin of the fresh-faced Mexican.

Seen as a gatekeeper at 160, Spike has only ever lost to top opposition in David Lemieux, Chris Eubank Jr, and Billy Joe Saunders.

Both fighters weighed in the exact same at 159.4 and Munguia looked a lot healthier than he did making the 154 limit, which he had trouble doing in the past

Spike, as usual, played to the crowd at the weigh in’s joking around with Munguia and poking fun at the height difference between the two men.

Munguia obliged in the light-hearted antics, but both men know it’s all business when they step into the ring in the 70,000+ capacity stadium tomorrow night.

A win from Spike would massively boost his spot in the rankings with Munguia sitting at #1.

That belt will be defended in less than two weeks when Luke Keeler challenges Demetrius Andrade for the strap next month.

If the two Irishmen manage to pull off the seismic upsets could we possibly see an all Irish World Title fight in the future?