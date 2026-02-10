Domestic Destiny Calls: Liam Walsh Grabs Lavin Fight With Both Hands

He may have taken his time about it but Liam Walsh says stepping into domestic action was always the goal.

The “Kingdom Kid” has been linked to all-Irish action for a number of years but has yet to face off against a fellow countryman.

The Kerry boxer, who turned over as teen and as a result had some on-the-job learning to do, now get his domestic chance on one of the biggest Irish fight cards of the year.

The prospect faces fellow undefeated Eoghan Lavin in Dublin on March 14, a clash that instantly adds intrigue to a stacked St. Patrick’s weekend show.

For the Tony Davitt mentored oeprator it an opportunity he grabbed without hesitation.

“It didn’t take long for us to agree,” Walsh told Irish-Boxing.com. “My dad got a phone call and the same day we took it on. We’re ready to go.”

“I was going to grab it with both hands. It’s a massive opportunity — the stage it’s on. I’ve been getting the name out that I want to be coming into domestic fights and there’s no better fight than this on a huge stage.”

The younger of two boxing brothers isn’t one for bad blood or any aggressive pre-fight game – and that will remain the case going into what could be a career-changing clash this spring.

The fighters have shared sparring rounds previously and while that is something that adds an extra layer of intrigue heading into fight night, it also mean they are friendly outside of the rivalry.

“We’ve sparred before. There’s no problem between us,” he explained. “We’re both undefeated and we’re just going to go in and show our talent.”

The fight looks like a title worthy encouther, and with whispers of a potential strap being attached to the fight, the stakes could rise even further.

“There’s nothing confirmed yet, but they are pushing to put a title on the line,” he revealed.

For Walsh, however, the biggest motivation is simple — proving he belongs among Ireland’s rising domestic contenders.

“There’s really good talent on the card, so it’s good to be sitting up with them. You’ve got to mix with the best to be the best.”