“The Left Hook Is the One” – Bobbi Flood Embracing Power Shift Ahead of Pro Debut

Newly turned professional Bobbi Flood says his left hook will help him be alright in the pros.

The former underage amateur standout believes fans will see a different side of his boxing now that the vest is ditched.

The Cabra BC native makes his debut at the 3Arena on Queensberry’s stacked March 14 card. Irish fans are well aware of the Dub and his capabilities but he says they’ll be introduced to something new in the pro ranks.

The teen prospect reveals he is learning to sit down on his shots – and loving every second of it.

Flood, who has signed with Queensberry Promotions and is training between Dublin and Liverpool, says his style is already evolving under the guidance of Steven ‘Swifty’ Smith, with power now becoming a greater feature of his game.

“Yeah, I can,” Flood said when asked if he can see his style changing. “You know me, I used to like – I used to love being on the toes and boxing the slick way. And now, don’t get me wrong, I’ll still be slick, but I’m starting to sit down and bang a bit more. So I can feel the power coming in.”

The transition from amateur to professional boxing often demands technical and tactical adjustments, and Flood admits the process has already brought a noticeable difference in how he delivers his punches.

“Feels great,” he said. “You like to sit down, show that shot just a bit more. Get that extra crack on the punch.”

One punch in particular has quickly become a favourite.

“The left hook,” Flood smiled. “The left hook is the one.”

And not just one version of it.

“That’s the sweeper. Left to the body, left to the head.”