No worries – Keane McMahon brings nothing to concern Anass Messaoudi

Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0] says he isn’t worried about Keane McMahon [6(3)-1] heading into their bill topping clash this coming Saturday.

The undefeated prospect headlines alongside the Dubliner on the All Eyez on Brussell’s card this weekend and goes into the clash confident of victory.

The 27-year-old, who has competed in the WSB and all the major amateur competitions in a successful career in the vest, hasn’t put a foot wrong as a professional – and has no concerns about stumbling on what looks like a highly entertaining card.

The Belgium hope has faith in the work he has put in and trust in the weapons at his disposal.

“I have confidence in my potential, in my weapons, and in my work. I’m not worried,” he told Irish-boxing.com before revealing he has ambitions beyond the ‘Iceman’.

“My ambitions go far beyond Keane McMahon. Let the best man win but I believe the best man is me.”

The welterweight fight tops an interesting card, that also sees Paddy Nevin, Christian Preston, Ryan O’Rourke, John Cooney, and Tony Browne fight.

Messaoudi is the main attraction and the man the local promoters are looking to build around but is adamant he doesn’t need any A side bias to get over the line against the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter.

“Logically, I would be the home fighter and in corner A as a result, but those are not the things that give me an advantage. My advantages come from my hard work and the weapons I have. I believe in work and believe it will get me the win. I am considered one of the hopes of Belgian boxing but I ignore that and I stay focused on this fight.”

The fight is the recent BUI Celtic champions first since he lost to Dean Sutherland in Scotland in May of 2019. That sabbatical means Messaoudi doesn’t know what kind of form McMahon brings to the ring and goes into the clash somewhat blind.

“I don’t know much about him especially since he’s been inactive for quite a long time and he logically needs to take this fight seriously and train hard. I expect a nice opposition.”