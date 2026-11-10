Advice from Big Boxing Brother Helped Frustrated Olaniyan Make ‘Best Decision’

Adam Olaniyan has revealed how a difficult period in his amateur career ultimately helped lead him towards professional boxing.

The Tallaght native admitted there was a time when he hated participating in the sport despite loving boxing itself.

The unbeaten heavyweight has enjoyed a promising introduction to the professional ranks and will look to go 6-0 in Belfast in December.

The Jobstown BC graduate is making pro moves at a time many felt he would be establishing himself as Ireland’s leading vest-wearing big man.

Indeed, the 20-year-old Queensberry boxer was seen as a massive LA 2028 gold medal hope.

However, he has targeted world titles rather than Olympic medals and finds himself in the pro ranks.

Speaking on the factors behind what was a relatively surprise move earlier this year, the Dub revealed that there was a period when he felt frustrated with his development in the amateurs and told how be became increasingly dissatisfied with his circumstances.

“I loved the sport, of course. I loved boxing. It’s my passion,” he explained.

“But I hated participating in the sport because I just felt like I wasn’t getting anything from it anymore.

“I was going to training and it felt like I wasn’t progressing. I wasn’t learning. I wasn’t at the point where I felt I should have been.”

It was a difficult situation for a young fighter who had already demonstrated his ability at the highest amateur level.

However, an important conversation with his brother Josh Olaniyan, an amateur of note himself, helped him recognise that something needed to change.

Olaniyan explained how his older brother encouraged him to take responsibility for his future and make a decision based on his own happiness.

“He was like, ‘Bro, look, you’re at a very pivotal point in your life. You need to make a man decision. Everyone’s making decisions for you because you’re a youth boxer. You need to make this first executive decision as a man. Do what makes you happy.'”

Those words clearly resonated.

Olaniyan eventually decided that professional boxing was the right direction, a move that he now considers one of the best decisions of his life.

“It was probably the best decision I’ve ever made in my whole entire life.

“Not only in terms of financial exposure, but in terms of progression within oneself. I’m happier than I’ve ever been with boxing.”

The transition also brought new opportunities, new experiences and the chance to work alongside some of the best fighters in the sport.

Now training in Liverpool, Olaniyan finds himself surrounded by an environment that he believes is helping him fulfil his potential.

“I have a lot to learn still, but I’m looking forward to the journey ahead.”