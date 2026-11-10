March-ing Home – Kieran Molloy targeting March homecoming with Wembley win

Kieran Molloy insists he is March-ing home.

Following his impressive victory over previously unbeaten Sam Noakes to successfully defend his IBF European welterweight title, Molloy faces Stephen Suppan at Wembley Arena on November 14, determined to maintain his momentum and continue climbing the professional boxing ladder.

The Galway fighter had hoped to defend his title in a more taxing clash, but with that opportunity unavailable, an eight-round contest against the Dutch boxer will provide another chance to remain active and build towards bigger challenges.

Indeed, he believes a win in London will set up a massive March homecoming, a factor that makes it a clash of real note.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the title fight to defend my IBF European title fight, but activity is key for me, so we got an eight-rounder.

“And a win here will set us up for a homecoming in the west of Ireland in March.

“So just keep on stepping up the ladder and bring some big nights going forward.”

The weekend’s contest represents another opportunity for Molloy to progress up the ladder. However, it was his win last time out that reminded people why the popular boxer, who has suffered from promotional stop-starts, was deemed a world title prospect when he turned over.

His victory over Noakes was a significant milestone because it secured him the number 14 position in the IBF world rankings.

That experience of facing an unbeaten opponent proved valuable, and Molloy believes those challenges are exactly what he needs as he looks to progress towards world-level competition.

“We knew Sam Noakes was going to be game coming in, you know, unbeaten. He was there to win.

“So, you know, they’re the sort of challenges that I like, you know, somebody who’s got an unbeaten record on the line as well.

“It was a crossroads fight really, you know, to see who’s going to progress.”

Despite the success of that performance, the Galway favourite is refusing to underestimate Suppan, recognising the experience his opponent brings into the contest.

However, he is confident that his own ability and preparation will allow him to take another important step forward.

The Galway boxer has also highlighted the commitment involved in his training camps, regularly travelling away from home for extended periods to ensure he is fully prepared for each assignment.

“I come over at least 12 weeks before a fight to prepare.

“You know, no stone’s ever left unturned.

“And I think my performances are going to get better and better the more I mature and I gain experience as a professional boxer.”