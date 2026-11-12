Kieran Molloy Eyes World Title Shot and Possible All-Irish Rematch

Kieran Molloy believes he is closing in on a world title fight, while also eyeing a potentially huge, stadium-worthy all-Irish showdown.

The Galway boxer, who fights Stephen Suppan at Wembley Arena this weekend, is currently ranked in the IBF’s top 15, making him eligible for a shot at the world title.

The division’s champion is Irish-managed Australian Liam Paro, who is set to defend his crown against American star Devin Haney in December. The winner will be obliged to defend against Limerick’s Paddy Donovan or vacate the title.

That scenario, coupled with Molloy’s ranking, has fuelled speculation about a possible rematch between the two Irishmen.

Molloy is certainly open to the idea. It’s a fight he has previously spoken about, and one he believes would capture the imagination of the nation.

“It’s probably one of the only all-Irish fights in the south that could do a stadium – two very good lads who have a bit of history from the amateur days,” explained Molloy.

A Galway-Limerick rematch of their 2019 National Elite Championship final has been mooted at various points since both fighters turned professional. Having already challenged for a title and now finding himself in a position to potentially secure a world title opportunity, ‘The Real Deal’ has made significant strides.

However, Molloy’s ambitions extend beyond a domestic showdown. The 27-year-old believes he is closing in on becoming a genuine world-level contender.

“By this time next year, I’ll be looking to fight for a world title or possibly even have a world championship,” he added.

“Over the next sort of three fights, I should be at least in a final eliminator fight sort of thing.”

While he shares a rivalry with the Munster southpaw, the EU medal winner also enjoys close friendships with several of his former amateur rivals.

Molloy remains particularly close to the McKenna brothers, world champion Aaron and Stevie, as well as former Donovan opponent Lewis Crocker.

“We’ve had some good craic together over the years. I’ve travelled all around Europe and the world with both of the lads, and even when we were in training camps and in Dublin, we would have shared rooms,” recalled Molloy of the McKennas.

“I was helping Lewis for both the Donovan fights, and I went out to Dubai with him for the rematch, so we got some good work over there, and he ended up winning the world title, so it was nice playing a part in that.”

Aaron McKenna and Donovan have both challenged for world titles, while Crocker has gone on to become a world champion. Molloy has long been earmarked for similar success, although he admits his own journey has not always been straightforward.

“It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, as they say, but it’s developed me into a much more mature and overall better fighter,” he said.

“Over the last year, I’ve had two title fights. It has probably been a bit slower than I would have imagined or thought, but I think it’s all in the right time.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience now and I’m ready to start stepping it up now again.”