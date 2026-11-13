Kieran Molloy Eyes World Level Paddy Donovan Rematch

Kieran Molloy believes an all-Irish clash with Paddy Donovan is destined to happen – as long as the welterweight rivals keep winning.



Molloy looks to move 16-0 as a professional on Saturday night, when he faces Dutchman Steve Suppan at the OVO Arena Wembley, as part of an MF Pro show.

The Galway man delivered a statement performance last time out, stopping Sean Noakes in a powerful defence of his IBF European Welterweight title in July.

Ranked No12 in the world with the IBF, Molloy is eyeing a breakthrough 2027, which he hopes will include a final eliminator and a big homecoming fight in Galway.

The world welterweight division is brimming with potential fights that Molloy would relish, including England’s Conah Walker, but the prospect of being one half of an all-Irish showdown with No1 ranked contender Donovan, is the one that gets his juices flowing.

“We’ll take each step as it comes, but I’d be looking at getting a final eliminator in the next nine or 10 months,” Molloy said.

“We are only three or four fights away from getting that world title shot.

“All the contenders in the IBF rankings are good; but Paddy Donovan and I have that history from the amateur days, and it’s a fight the Irish fans would really get behind.”

Limerick’s Donovan is well placed for a third shot at IBF glory, having lost twice to Lewis Crocker, and Molloy has nothing but praise for his rival’s skillset.

“He’s a very talented fighter and I believe if he had got the Liam Paro fight, he would’ve beaten him,” he added.

“I’ve shared the ring with him before and it’s going to be a massive fight down the line, and if we keep winning then it could be for a world title.

“He’s earned his position the hard way to become the mandatory challenger, and I hope he does get his shot, but me and him down the line is definitely a fight that can happen.”

Watch Molloy vs. Suppan on Saturday night, live on the MF PRO YouTube channel.