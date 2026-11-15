Aoife O’Rourke Claims Historic Papp Cup Win

Aoife O’Rourke has claimed a famous victory in the inaugural Papp Cup over the weekend.

The Castlerea boxer and World number one claimed victory in the first-ever instalment of the intercontinental team boxing competition, which saw Europe and the Americas’ best battle it out in Budapest, Hungary.

The double Olympian and four-time continental champion and reigning World Champion at the weight was among those invited, arising from stellar continental-level performances this year.

She was the 5-0 winner over Colombia’s Luisa Montiel, winning all rounds on all cards in a powerful display of strength, stamina and technical skill.

10 contests were down for decision in Budapest, and Europe claimed 6 wins at 55kg, for Russia’s Vjacseszláv Rogozin; women’s lightweight, for Turkish veteran Gizem Özer; at women’s 65kg for Luca Hammori; at 70kg for home boxer Hankó Kálmán and 80kg for Rastko Simic of Serbia.

The Panamerican team were the victors in four bouts: Mexico’s 51kg Valeria Amparan; 54kg Venezuela’s Diana Maestre; men’s lightweight Cuba’s Saidel Horta and USA superheavyweight Gilbert Kabamba.