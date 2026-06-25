Magee Mentorship Massive for Returning Matthew Fitzsimons

Matthew Fitzsimons has heralded the ‘life-changing’ influence of Brian Magee ahead of his return to the ring this weekend.

‘Thunder’ rolls back onto the scene, fighting for the first time in six and half years on the Waterfront hosted Last Dance card this weekend.

The Belfast native says he owes his return to former world champion Magee and was delighted to discover ‘The Road Warrior’ isn’t just an Irish boxing great but a great person and great influence as well.

“Brian Magee has changed my life around,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “He took me in last July, has brought me back on a good path of training and coaching daily. I owe this to him, one of Ireland’s greatest fighters and greatest mentors,” the returning fighter adds.

Fitzsimons never planned to take a break from the sport, never mind a half a decade sabatical. However a pandemic and life hit, leaving him out of the squared circle for some time.

“I’ve always wanted to comeback,” he expalins.

“Covid really delayed everything, I last boxed two weeks before Covid and I had planned to come back straight after Covid.

“I was training away for a fight at the Europa with the show getting cancelled two days before, then when it was rescheduled, but I went through some health issues that took a long time to get on track. I also opened my own boxing gym and had three kids within this time frame.”

If the Belfast man couldn’t do it right, he wasn’t going to do it all.

“With all that happening it was a tough to focus on boxing myself and I would never do the sport half heartedly,” he adds before going deeper into Magee’s influence.

“I can take it serious now. I’ve been training with Brian Magee from last July to get myself into the best shape and honestly, I’m 10 times better now than I was back then.”

Fitzsimons not only believes he returns a better fighter but feels he comes back with more motivation at better time for the sport on the island.

“I was only an immature kid. I’m a fully grown man now with a family to fight for. I think there’s a lot more opportunities now than there was back then, there was only a few shows a year, I’m looking forward to getting into the mix of things and I think I’ll shock a lot of people.”

The 29-year-old walks back into a more active and crowded scene and he comes carrying ambitions.

“My goals are to become a champion whether that’s British, European or world level well. I have to find out but iknow my own ability I’ve never showed it.”

Discussing his comeback fight against away corner regular Michael Mooney, he adds: “Friday is a new debut for me. I’ll just have to prove a few people wrong, Mooneys tough as old boots, I’m expecting him to make it tough for me in there and it’s exactly what I need for my first fight back.”

Securing a win at the Waterfront and the Magee mentored boxer wants domestic action, although so hard has it been over the last few years that just punching for pay is a bonus.

“After this I want straight into the deep end. I’m 29 and honestly I had a tough few years away from the sport. I’m trying to be the best version of myself, so whatever happens in boxing for me is a bonus. I’m happy to be back.”