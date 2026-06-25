INTRODUCING – John Ferry

John Ferry says every punch he throws in the professional boxing ring will be for his daughter as he prepares to make his eagerly anticipated debut at the Waterfront Hall on Friday night.

The 21 time Kickboxing champion makes his first boxing move on the ‘Last Dance’ card, swapping kicks for fists after reaching the pinnacle of his previous sport and deciding it was time for a fresh challenge.

While the excitement of a professional debut is enough motivation for most fighters, Ferry admits there is one person driving him more than anyone else.

“I’d like to dedicate this fight to my daughter, Madison Isabella Ferry,” he said.

“Everything I’m doing in this sport is for her. She is my biggest motivation, and every sacrifice, every training session and every fight is about building a better future for her and making her proud.”

The move to boxing may come as a surprise to some, considering the success Ferry enjoyed in kickboxing, but the Belfast fighter explains the decision was made after feeling he had accomplished everything he wanted in the sport.

“I decided to make the move to professional boxing because I was starting to fall out of love with kickboxing a little bit,” he explained.

“I had reached the top levels of the sport and achieved a lot, but I didn’t really see where I could go next.

“Boxing is a global sport with opportunities everywhere, no matter where you go, and I felt this was the right time to challenge myself.

“I believe boxing gives me the chance to really test myself and potentially make a big name for myself in the sport.”

Friday’s debut marks the culmination of a long-held ambition and the to the scene operator admits he is relishing the opportunity to share the bill with some known Belfast names.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” he said.

“To be making my professional debut on a show alongside Conor Quinn, Owen ‘Triple O’ O’Neill, Cathal Jennings, Padraig McCrory and a number of other rising stars is an incredible opportunity.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time, and if you’d asked me a few years ago if I’d be in this position, I probably wouldn’t have believed it. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get in there.”

Speaking on what he’ll bring to sweet science part of combat he adds: “Fans can expect to see someone who’s very strong for the weight and technically sound.

“I believe I bring a good mix of skill, work rate and determination to the ring.

“My aim is to keep improving, take things one fight at a time and steadily work my way up through the ranks over the next few years. I’m hungry to learn and develop, and I think people will see that every time I step into the ring.”

The long-term ambitions are already mapped out. The Daniel Anderson trained puncher has his sights set on championship success, and not surpisingly, for someone boxing for his daughter, there is family inspiration behind his fight goals.

“In the short term, it’s about gaining experience, staying active and putting in strong performances every time I fight,” he said.

“Long term, one of my biggest goals is to win a British title.

“My father was an undefeated British professional kickboxing champion during his career, and it would mean a lot to me to achieve something similar in boxing. It would be a proud moment for both myself and my family and would continue that family legacy in combat sports.”

Before thoughts of titles can become reality, ‘Ferocious’ must first negotiate his professional bow. While he admits he knows little about opponent Juan Alberto Batista he promises supporters they can expect a fighter ready to make a statement.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I don’t know a huge amount about my opponent, but what I do know is that I’m coming to fight. I’ve put in the hard work and I’m ready to put on a performance for everyone who comes out to support me.”