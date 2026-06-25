The Calm Before the Storm: Paddy Gallagher follows Graham McCormack’s No Noise Lead

It’s not quite the radio silence of Graham McCormack, but Paddy Gallagher has dialed it down somewhat going into the second bout of his comeback.

‘The Pat Man,’ who returned from a six-year absence at the Waterfront in February, takes on the ‘G Train’ on the Last Dance card at the same venue on Friday.

It’s a meeting of two of Irish boxing’s liveliest characters and two veterans renowned for bringing life to fight week.

However, it seems the entertainment will be kept for the ring, as both have elected against making noise throughout the build-up.

Limerick southpaw McCormack has elected against doing media with his manager saying he’s bringing a different focus to proceedings and his fellow fan favourite Gallagher seems to be following suit.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com a few days out from the fight, the Commonwealth Games medal winner kept things short and sweet, electing against addressing McCormack’s approach and the rumour he may fight Paul Ryan next.

“I’ll keep it quick and simple what Graham does is his business. I’m ready to go and not looking at anything beyond this. It’s a great fight I’m looking forward to it.”