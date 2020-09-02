‘I have no time for Dean or his antics’ – Ray Moylette rules out Dean Walsh ‘trilogy’







The last great Irish amateur boxing rivalry won’t make it’s way into the pro ranks, according to Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)].

Moylette has been joined in the pro ranks by his fellow bad blood protagonist, Dean Walsh, but claims rivalries will not be resumed.

Walsh defeated the Mayo man in high profile and highly charged 2015 and 2016 Senior finals, bouts which were of increasing controversy and debate.

With Rio looming, the pair where then ordered to box off, before that was cancelled and replaced by scored spars behind closed doors in Azerbaijan.

Such shared history, controversy, and bad blood have time and time again proved the perfect bedfdllows for building a big pro fight, but Moylette can’t see it happening.

Moylette is honest enough to admit a lot of it is personal – and that genuine dislike plays a part in him not wanting to give the Wexford Town fighter an opportunity.

However, he also expresses an opinion that the new Boxing Ireland signing hasn’t got what it takes to make it as a pro, meaning the fight will never be viable.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com and reacting to Walsh’s ‘trilogy’ comments he said that “I have no time for Dean or any of his antics.”

“I don’t see a career in professional boxing for him. He just doesn’t have it. I have no interest in him piggybacking off me either.”

“I have never refused a fight nor do I intend too. However I think he’s barking up the wrong tree.”

The Paschal Collins-trained fighter, who is now fast approaching two years out of the ring, also doesn’t feel he has anything to prove against a fighter who holds two Senior final wins over him.

Moylette, who famously celebrated with his partisan following post one of those defeats, is adamant he defeated Walsh on both occasions. He also argues further that he proved he was the better of the two when they competed in what was effectively a behind closed doors box off.

“The boxing world knows I have nothing to prove when it comes to Dean Walsh and myself,” Moylette continues.

“I made my feelings very clear when I jumped the top rope and left the ring in the National Stadium. I beat him in the Elites two years in a row and I won the box-off in Azerbaijan. Footage from the behind closed doors box-off was sent for video analysis for result. It came back that I won by three points.”

Another box-off was ordered while still in camp and the result of that was a draw. They picked Dean to go to the qualifier and that was that.”

While Moylette’s dislike for Walsh is apparent, he has no issue with former High Performance main man Billy Walsh, the boxer’s uncle – and he went out of his way to point that out.

“I have the height of respect for the Walsh family. Billy was like a father to me for so many years and I can safely say Billy has helped me out more than anyone throughout my boxing career. In and out of the ring.”