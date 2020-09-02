‘Hammer Time’ – Padraig McCrory registers explosive step up win







It was Hammer Time as Padraig McCrory registered an explosive victory in Wakefield tonight.

All the talk beforehand was the Belfast fighter was set to put away the hammer he is renowned for in favour of the sculpter’s chisel and planed to box his way to victory as he made a step up.

However, the former Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner showed his power and managed to get the job done in a round.

Not that it was uncultured, McCrory set up the right hand with a crisp jab and looked busier than usual from theoff.

Micheal Ellison was hurt around the minute mark by a well timed right hand, ate two more and eventually collapsed to the canvas.

Such was the power of the shot the the Southern Area title challenger, who came into the fight on the back of two knockouts wins and a points victory over the previously undefeated Charlie Schofield, couldn’t recover.

The Lancashire native climbed up to very unsteady feet and the referee rightly waved the fight off.

Post the win the well supported Mr Nice Guy expressed sympathy to his opponent and dedicated the victory to his wife’s aunt you passed away after a tragic accident recently.

The win, McCrory’s fifth by way of stoppage, see’s the BUI Celtic super middleweight champion improve to 11-0 while Ellison slips to 12-3.

It was a second big stoppage win for young coach Dee Walsh within seven days, as the 32-year-old followed up Lewis Crocker’s stoppage win over Louis Greene with a knockout of his own.

Pre the fight McCrory, who stopped Stevie Collins on the Feile show last year, had claimed Ellison represented the best he faced – and the manner in which he took the step up suggests he ready for bigger and better things.

Undefeated Lerrone Richards is current British and Commonwealth champion and may become a target. Before Wednesday’s fight there was talk of exploring WBO European ranking title options and that could be the path taken next.