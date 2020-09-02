Jono Carroll has a positive message for fans after heeding the Universe’s message







Jono Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] believes he could have a be back near the top of the boxing world early next year after taking on board a message from the universe.

The Dublin super featherweight is in positive mood despite his surprise defeat to Maxi Hughes last month – and is confident he remains two good wins away from a second world title shot.

‘King Kong’ argues he is in the same position he was post his win over Scott Quigg and pre his defeat to Hughes.

“I’m planning on getting two more fights by the end of the year and proving I’m still at world level,” Carroll told Irish-boxing.com.

“It leaves me in the same position,” he adds.

It’s all positive from the Dub and the manner in which he has turned the one step forward two steps back mantra on his head sums up his approach.

“I have a lot to learn and I already new that, little things like this happens just gives me a step back but it’s perfectly fine to take a step back as long as you can take two forward.”

Carroll has been keen to sound like an excuse maker. The Spain based former world title challenger admits he only has himself to blame for losing a fight he felt he won, but has reluctantly pointed to over looking the challenge of Hughes as a key part to him performing below his standards.

“I believe I will learn from this both physically and mentally and will never over look someone again.

“I don’t even feel I did physically because I trained really hard, but mentally I just thought I needed to show up. I still feel like I won the fight when I look back at it but that’s not the point, the fact of the matter is I wasn’t good enough on the night, it shouldn’t of even been close, but it was and that’s my fault,” he adds before taking sole responsibility for the outcome.

“I hold my hands up and take full responsibility for the loss because they where expecting the same fighter that played with quigg, and that person didn’t show up, so that’s my fault.”



The always entertaining operator knows what needs to be put right and is confident he can make the adjustments that ensure he reaches peak level performance again.

The positive vibes advocate claims the universe sent him a message and he listened carefully.

“Of course I [know what went wrong] but I ain’t one for excuses, so I won’t give any. I believe it was the universe giving me a little sign and believe me when I say I’ve took it all in and I will be back better than ever.”

The fighter, who has proven himself a big chance taker over the years, as well a person who rejoices in the big occasion, suggests the defeat has given him that hungry challenger mindset again.

Carroll is at his best with a point to prove and promised his fans redemption, entertainment and a destructive return.



“My true fans know what type of person I am and know this will probably be the making of me.

“I’ve got more hunger now than I ever have. I was half loosing love for the sport and this just reignited the flame back, so sit back and enjoy the next few months because my next fight I’m destroying someone. You will see a different animal trust me,” he continues before talking to his followers directly.

“Also I want to say thanks for all the love and support, but I will not reply to people giving me pity, I ain’t that type of person. I’m sorry but I like positive energy only, and also if you can help someone today then please do, life is to short. Peace and love and god bless.”