WATCH: Padraig McCrory register’s big stoppage win

Jonny Stapleton

Padraig McCrory registered a career best peformance on Wednesday night’s #MTKFightNight.

‘The Hammer’ stepped up to face Mickey Ellison and stepped up to the plate, taking out the former Southern Area title challenger in around.

It wasn’t quite seek and destroy, but the Belfast super middleweight hurt his opponent with a right hand early.

He upped the pressure and then took him out.

You can watch below:

