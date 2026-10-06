EUROPEAN U17 CHAMPIONSHIPS – Six of the Best for Ireland Today

Six of Ireland’s best climb through the ropes in Budva today.

Day four of the European U17 Championships hosts bouts for Pat Stokes, Christy Joyce, Ronan Charles, Sean Kelly, Paddy Nevin and Thomas O’Reilly.

Pat Stokes, contesting at 50kg, takes on Croatia’s Vojtech Halinar for a place in the quarter finals in Tuesday’s Afternoon Session. In the same session is lightweight Christy Joyce is also back in action on Tuesday; he’ll meet either Ukraine or Croatia.

46kg Ronan Charles received a bye, and makes his debut at Last 16 stage against Malta’s Deyan Attard – that’s in the Evening Session.

Team Co-Captain, 54kg Sean Kelly, is back for his second bout tomorrow. He contests against Azerbaijan’s Gardash Rahimov in the Evening Session. Also in action in that session is 70kg Paddy Nevin – he takes on Armenia’s Bagrat Ghazaryan in a Last 16.

75kg Thomas O’Reilly opens his account at the tournament in the same session, contesting against either Belarus or Estonia. And there’s a quick turnaround for John Delaney, back in action in Tuesday’s Evening Session, against the winner of this evening’s meeting between Lithuania and Greece