EUROPEAN U17 CHAMPIONSHIPS – Four Big Wins for Team Ireland

Team Ireland recorded four keynote wins on Day Three of the European U17 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Martin Nevin is through to the Last 16. The son of Olympic silver medalist John Joe Nevin boxed his opening bout, a 52kg Last 32 contest, against Ukraine’s Danylo Sielieznov, winning on a 4-1 split, scored: 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28 The Mullingar Shuffler will box his Last 16 contest against Levani Tepania of Georgia in Wednesday’s Evening Session.

An RSC2 win on his European U17 Championships debut for Team Ireland’s Martin Donovan. He boxed his 57kg Last 32 contest against Ukraine’s Danylo Sielieznov, and stopped his opponent mid-way through the second round. The OLOL boxer is back in action in Wednesday’s Evening Session against Azerbaijan’s Muhammadali Istamov

Rylee Finn has won his debut European U17 Championships bout. He contested his 48kg Last 32 bout againt Latvia’s Deniss Haschenko and claimed a 5-0 win. The bout was scored 26:30; 26:30; 25:30; 26:30; 26:30. Finn boxes for a quarter finals place in Wednesday’s Evening Session, taking on Rei Collaku of Albania.

John Delaney has also won his opening European U17 Championship bout. He boxed his 63kg Last 16 bout against Dominik Sira of Slovakia, winning 5-0. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27. The Kilkenny boxer is back in action in tomorrow’s Evening Session, against the winner of this evening’s meeting between Lithuania and Greece.

Team Ireland’s Charlie Dixon exits the European U17 Championships.

He contested his 80kg Last 16 contested against Belarussian, Maksim Rumiantsau and boxed an excellent first round against the taller, rangier opponent. The second round ended in a KO for the Belarussian boxer.

Robin O’Reilly also exits the European U17 Championships on a dreaded 3-2 split following a hard fought contest. She contested her 66kg Last 16 bout against Sama Abbavoa of Azerbaijan. A valiant performance by Maisie Flanagan in Budva today, but not to be. She contested her 52kg Last 16 bout against Delilah Lambert of England, which ended in an RSC3 in favour of the English boxer.