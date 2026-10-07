King of the Ring – JB Promotions Bring Back Prizefighter

Prizefighter is back.

JB Promotions will bring King of the Ring to the National Stadium next Spring.

Like the Prizefighter made famous by Matchroom in the 2000s and the 2010s, King of the Ring is an eight-man knockout tournament.

Eight fighters across a 145lb to 160lbs limit will trade leather for a €15,000 prize.

The tournament will consist of four quarter-finals followed by two semi-finals and then a decider, with all fights being contested over three three-minute rounds.

It remains to be confirmed if the tournament will be an all Irish one or open to competitors from further afield.

Matchroom ran an all-Irish Super Middleweight Prizefighter on May 5, 2012, at the Kings Hall in Belfast. Darren Cruise, Ryan Green, Ciaran Healy, Joe Rea, JJ McDonagh, Anthony Fitzgerald and winner Eamonn O’Kane were the contestants.

Red Corner and Assassin Promotions ran a similar ‘Last Man Standing’ tournament in March of 2018. It was won by Ryan Sheehan and was populated by JJ McDonagh, Valadmir Belujsky, Jack Cullen, Chris Blaney, Gerard Healy, Owen Jobburn and Nick Quigley.

JB Promotions boss man Jay Byrne topped that card in a BUI Celtic title fight with Craig O’Brien. Victor Rabei and Mark Morris also fought in the National Stadium night, while Dylan Moran and Cillian Reardon also appeared.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the Judgement Day card, Byrne revealed he hopes to secure European title fights for both Paul Ryan and Paul Loonam on the April card.

Prizefighter has been good to Irish fighters, particularly the likes of Martin Rogan, Willie Casey and Jono Carroll, all victors, who launched successful careers of the series.