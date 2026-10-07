MEDAL ALERT – Macie Duffy O’Connor

Team Ireland’s Macie Duffy O’Connor has won at least a European U17 Championship bronze medal.

The Baldoyle BC boxer stepped onto the podium thanks to a dominant display in Budva on Wednesday.

Duffy O’Connor boxed her 48kg quarter-final against Jenna Dailly of Scotland and won every round on every card. The medalist boxes to step up the podium in her semi-final in Friday’s Evening Session. She’s now a two-time European medalist, having claimed European U15 silver in 2025.

Rylee Finn has won through to the medal stages. Finn was the RSC2 winner over Rei Collaku of Albania in his 48kg Last 16 and is back in action boxing for a medal, in Thursday’s Evening Session.

Martin Nevin follows suit thanks to a 4-0 Last 16 win over Levani Tepania of Georgia.

The Mullingar Shuffler boxes for a place on the podium in Thursday’s Evening Session.

It wasn’t to be for Team Ireland’s Martin Donovan. The Limerick boxer exits the championships at 57kg Last 16 stage, following an RSC2 win for his opponent, Muhammadali Istamov of Azerbaijan. Donovan’s European U17 journey included an RSC2 win over Ukraine’s Danylo Sielieznov.

Saoirse Donnelly bowed-out one fight shy of the medal stage. Donnelly boxed her 54kg Last 16 contest against Italy’s Melissa Cavaliere, and the 4-1 decision went to her opponent, scoring 29:28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29. The prospects European journey has included a win over Ema Halajko of Croatia, a national title, and a multi-week High Performance training block.

Maicey Field has also exited the championships. She boxed her 63kg quarter-final against Turkey’s Sudenur Yalgettekin; the 5-0 decision went to the Turkish boxer, and judges scored the bout 30:27; 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 29:28. Field, who is a 2025 European U15 Championship silver medalist, claimed an RSC3 win over Croatia’s Mia Aleksa en route to her U17 quarter-final.