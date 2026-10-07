EUROPEAN U17 CHAMPIONSHIPS – Seven Shoot for Silverware

A massive seven Irish fighters will fight for European silverware in Budva on Thursday.

Macie Duffy O’Connor stepped onto the podium with a big win on Wednesday and Daisy Kieran, Ronan Charles, Martin Nevin, Thomas O’Reilly, Pat Stokes, Paddy Nevin, and Rylee Finn

Team Co-Captain, 57kg Daisy Kieran will take on Italy’s Morena Stifani. Ronan Charles, boxing at 46kg, will take on either Greece and Germany in his Quarter Final in the Afternoon Session – he’ll be joined in that session by 52kg Martin Nevin, who boxes for a medal against Armenia or Albania. 75kg Thomas O’Reilly is also in action in this session, against Germany or Armenia. 50kg Pat Stokes will meet either Greece or Russia.

Paddy Nevin, contesting at 70kg, is in action in the Evening Session against either Sweden or Ukraine. He’ll be joined in that session by 48kg Rylee Finn, who is preparing for action against Armenia or Moldova.