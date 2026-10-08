Cathal Crowley Turns Brennan Disappointment Into Motivation Ahead of Cork Homecoming

Cathal Crowley has sought some home comforts as he looks to put the disappointment of a TV fight with Emmett Brennan falling through.

The Cork boxer had agreed to trade leather with Brennan and was set to fight the Dubliner on Queensberry’s big 3Arena bill in the summer.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter had hoped to use the bout to level up and propel himself toward regular big-time action. However, Brennan found a Croke Park offer to big ti turn down, and the fight fell through.

Now, as Crowley prepares to fight at home in Cork this weekend, he admits the disappointment of seeing that bout disappear became an unexpected source of motivation throughout his training camp.

“I was looking for the Brennan fight for a couple of years now and I thought we finally had it for the 3Arena on the 1st of August,” Crowley told Irish-boxing.com.

“He chose to get beat in Croke Park instead of getting beat by me.”

There is still an obvious sting to Crowley’s assessment, but rather than allowing the frustration to linger, he has channelled it into his preparations for a return to home soil.

“Definitely fighting at home after that fight falling through was a big motivating factor throughout training camp,” he said.

And if there is anywhere Crowley can put the disappointment behind him, it is Cork.

“It’s always great to fight at home in Cork. I’ve been very lucky to have so many of my fights here since I turned pro and I can’t wait to go out there and show what I’ve been working on to all my friends and family.”

The Paschal Collins-trained fighter has been domestic-keen since turning over. The 25-year-old has challenged for the Irish title, suffering defeat to Kevin Cronin and has looked for bouts with the likes of Brennan and Jamie Morrissey in the past. It’s a level he is keen to return to.

“I really wanna fight for titles again ASAP,” he said.

“I’d fight anyone really. There’s talks of a fight night in February in Cork again so anyone who I could fight for a belt is who I want.”

First, though, comes this weekend and a fight with Konstantin Aleksandrov. His prediction is very specific.

“KO with a 3-piece combo in under four rounds.”