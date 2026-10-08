INTRODUCING – Liam Kiernan

Liam Kiernan’s sales pitch to Irish boxing fans was similar to his ‘short and sweet’ debut prediction.

The Dubliner makes his pro bow in Cork this weekend when he populates a Siam Warriors card topped by the first-ever female Irish title fight between Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven – and suggests fans should be excited about the prospect of him joining the pro ranks.

The Celtic Warrior Gym-trained boxer is promising excitement and believes he will be involved in entertaining fights.

“Expect exciting fights,” the fighter, who transitioned from amateur to pro via the semi-pro circuit, told fans via Irish-boxing.com.

It’s short and direct from the new-to-the-scene fighter, similar to how he sees his debut against Cesar Ignacio Paredes on Saturday.

“The plan is just to perform, and if I do, the fight will be short and sweet,” he adds before sharing his debut excitement.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to fight, and I can’t wait to start the journey. The dream was always to go pro.”

The journey, which will start with the first chime of the Auld Triangle ring walk music he’s chosen, brings an end to a long camp.

“My first camp was long and very tough but enjoyable,” he continues before keeping it similarly simple when sharing his career goals.

“To pick up as many belts as possible.”