Old Rivalry, New Rules: Kuba Pielez Open to Conor O’Donovan Clash

Could an out-of-the-blue Cork-versus-Tipperary Munster mash-up become one of the biggest domestic boxing fights next year?

If Kuba Pielez gets his way, it could.

The Cork fighter boxes in his hometown on the Siam Warriors card this Friday. Before trading leather with Mexican Mario Ramon Valenzuela Portillo he traded verbals with fellow new-to-the-scene boxer Conor O’Donovan, who also fights at the Parochial Hall this weekend.

It’s planted a seed among Irish fight fans that the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was happy to water.

Pielez believes an old rivalry could be renewed and any meeting between the novices could be big for Munster and Irish boxing.

“Me and Conor were meant to face each other in a Munster final in 2020 before Covid lockdown happened,” said Pielez.

“Conor went off doing his own thing through the years while I stayed in the gym, and for some reason he still reckons we’re still on the same level,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

That old rivalry could now be given a professional twist, with Pielez seeing obvious appeal in the domestic clash.

“How big would that fight be in Cork? Very big for myself,” he said.

“Cork versus Tipperary? Why not?”

It’s one that could be left to brew, but the Paschal Collins-trained prospect says he’ll be ready to pour once the kettle has boiled.

“I wouldn’t mind stepping up early in my career and fighting him in the first quarter of the year,” he adds.

“He’s still on the four-rounders, so maybe we’ll have to wait until next summer, but at the end of the day it’s our managers’ choice.”

All Irish fights are happening more frequently and a little earlier than at any time in history. To have such a potentially bad blood rivalry so early is unique, but whats rare is wonderful and the Rebel County man is aware of how powerful it can be for his career.

“Of course it’s good to have competition. It makes things interesting.”

Before any potential Cork-Tipp clash can become reality, Pielez has business to take care of this Friday night when he returns to his home city for another professional test.