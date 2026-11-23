Courtesy Of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland experienced mixed fortunes in Sunday’s European U23 Championships semi finals – one boxer has won a finals berth, and 8 will come home with bronze.

This team’s 9 medal achievement is unprecedented in scale at U23 level, and is approached only by the 2024 European U23 team, which won 8 podium finishes.

Gavin Ryan, of Ratoath BC, Meath, continued his outstanding European U23 Championship campaign with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Azerbaijan’s Mahammadali Ashiraliyev in their 60kg semi-final contest, scored 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30. Having secured four victories from four bouts, Ryan has now upgraded his bronze medal to at least silver. Following his victory, the Elite Champion expressed his delight with both the result and his performances throughout the tournament with the young boxer eyeing up the gold medal when he enters the ring for the European final on Tuesday, facing off against Turkey’s Selahattin Cinibulak.

Jobstown’s Tiffany Spencer bows-out of the championships on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split. She took on Turkey’s Filiz Isik in their 48kg semi-final, in a hair’s breadth close contest scored 29:28; 27:30; 30:27; 30:27; 28:29. The Tallaght native concludes her campaign with a bronze medal, her second European benchmark podium finish after a bronze in the 2025 edition of this tournament.

Now four-time European medalist, Tredagh BC’s Grace Conway, comes home with bronze following a 4-1 split decision in favour of her opponent, Turkey’s Esmanur Lok, in their women’s lightweight semi final. The judges scores were: 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

Wicklow’s Siofra Lawless, was edged out of a place in the 70kg inal, with Ukraine’s Anastasiia Taran awarded the win in their semi final on the narrowest of margins: a dreaded 3-2 split. The judge’s scores, 30:27; 27:30; 29:28; 29:28; 27:30, reflect just how close this contest was.

Roy Colgan, of Avona BC, Dublin, went in to his semi finals fresh from two successive unanimous decision wins, taking on Georgia’s Zviad Tchotchua in a 70kg bout. The 4-1 split decision was awarded to Tchotchua, scored: 29:28; 28:29; 29:28; 29:28; 29:28 with the Croatian judge seeing it for the Dub.

Heavyweight Shay O’Dowd contested his semi-final against Germany’s David Nwanya following two stoppage victories at Last 16 an quarter final stages. Despite a determined effort, the 5-0 decision went to Nwanya, scored 27:30; 27:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30. Shay will neverthless bring hom bronze to Holy Family BC, Drogheda, following his first benchmark competition.

2025 European U23 silver medalist, Natalia Fasciszewska, is now a double benchmark medalist. She returned to action today following her commanding win over Spain’s Paula Gomez Santos in Saturday’s quarter-final. Today, the Castlebar BC boxer took on France’s Maloe Teresi in their 57kg semi-final. The unanimous decision went to Teresi on a scoreline of 27:29; 26:29; 25:30; 26:29; 25:30.

Tobair Pheadair Galway’s Cliona D’Arcy took on Turkey’s Havvanur Kethuda in her 80+kg semi-final contest. Kethuda is the reigning European Elite champion at the weight, a two time World Youth gold medalist and the 2025 European U19 women’s superheavy champ. The Galway boxer’s campaign came to an end following a first-round stoppage defeat.

Tadhg O’Donnell, of Jobstown BC, Dublin contested against Poland’s Michał Pierzchała in their 75kg semi-final contest, following his two dominant UD wins at Last 16 and QF stages. The 4-1 split decision was awardd to Pierzchala on a scoreline of 27:28; 26:29; 26:29; 28:27; 27:28 – the Aremenia judge saw the bout for Tadhg.