‘A Great Step Forward’ – Zara Breslin proud to play her part in historic Cork title fight

For Zara Breslin, Friday night in Cork will be about far more than her own latest step along the professional ranks.

The Tramore native believes the headline fight is another big step for Irish boxing and female boxers on the island in particular.

Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven contest the first-ever female Irish title fight in the Parochial Hall in Cork.

The significance of the fight isn’t lost on the Waterford pro, who was Desmond’s chief sparring partner throughout camp, and she is more than happy to find herself on the historic card.

“It’s fantastic and can only be a positive for all of us female boxers, not just those competing now but also the young girls who will turn professional in the years ahead,” Breslin said whgen speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It shows that the women’s game is starting to develop real depth, and I’m sure this won’t be the last female Irish title fight we see.

“It’s a great step forward for women’s boxing in Ireland.”

For Breslin, being part of the card is made all the more meaningful by her relationship with Desmond.

“It’s a real honour,” she said. “Christina and I have been main sparring partners throughout this camp, so I’m absolutely delighted for her.

“She’s given so much to the sport over the years and now has the opportunity to become the first Irish female champion. I’m also looking forward to meeting Louise, and I wish both ladies the very best of luck on the night.”

While the main event represents a landmark for the wider sport, Friday will also provide another important marker in Breslin’s own development.

The Siam Warriors card represents another chance for the Robbie Flynn-managed boxer to continue building her professional career, something she says she has embraced from the outset.

“I’m loving professional boxing. To be honest, there haven’t been any major changes because I always believed that if you want to be a top-level amateur, you have to train and prepare like a professional anyway. Of course, there have been adjustments in terms of training and learning new skill sets, but I’m relishing every minute of it and gaining a better understanding of the professional game with each session,” she adds before refecting on camp.

“I love learning and developing, and every camp brings new opportunities to do that. We always try to introduce something new in training, and that’s exactly the type of challenge I enjoy. I’m fortunate to have a coach who understands how I work and constantly finds ways to keep things fresh and engaging. Since turning professional earlier this year, I’ve had the chance to spar in some of the best gyms with some outstanding fighters. Most recently, I’ve been in Liverpool sparring with Rhiannon Dixon, Jade Jones, and Olivia Holmes, which has been a fantastic experience.”

With camp finished, the attention turns to her clash with the always game and tough Antonina Cuti on Friday, although a primed and ready Breslin suggests she is more focused on how she can perform.

“Personally, I’m expecting to showcase a lot of what we’ve been working on throughout this camp. It’s been a great preparation from start to finish. I’ve hit personal bests in the gym from a strength and conditioning perspective and had some excellent spars with top-class partners. More than anything, I hope it’s a brilliant night of boxing and that the Cork crowd gets behind me and takes me in as one of their own for the evening,” she adds before predicting she will secure a win on front of vocal Deise support.

“I’ve got great support travelling down from Waterford, and they deserve to see a strong performance. My aim is to put on a show, deliver everything we’ve worked on in camp and move my professional record to 3-0. Best of all, I want to enjoy every second of it. Good performances are what keep opening doors, and that’s the focus.”