National Elite Championships – Quarter Final Results

Eleven Elite Championships quarter finals were decided at the home of Irish boxing on Friday.

2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney of St. Anne’s BC, Mayo has set up a 51kg semi-final meeting against Paris Olympian, Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow) following her split decision victory over Offaly’s Rachel Lawless. At the same weight, Niamh Early of Unit 3 Naas has secured a semi-final against reigning Ulster Elite champion, Caitlyn Fryers of Immaculata BC, Belfast with a win over Mayo’s Carlagh Peake.

In the sole Women’s 54kg quarter final, Antrim BC’s Ulster Elite champ Nicole Clyde has won through to a semi-final against Paris Olympian Jennifer Lehane of DCU BC. She was the 3-2 winner over Dublin Docklands Chloe Gabriel.

Waterford’s Adam Kiely has won through to the Men’s 60kg semi final, following a 4-1 win over Avona BC’s Lee McEvoy. The Deise fighter takes on Strandja 2025 bronze medalist, Adam Hession next week. In the second of this evening’s quarter finals at the weight, Two Castles OBA’s Jude Gallagher, a Paris Olympian, set up a semi final meeting with Meath’s Gavin Ryan, following a UD win over Avona BC’s Martin McDonagh.

In the first of the night’s Quarter Finals at Men’s 65kg, Roy Colgan (Avona BC, Dublin) beat John Paul Hale (Star BC, Belfast), 5-0. The Avona boxer has set up a meeting with Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim. In the second, Luke Hall of Rochfordbridge BC Westmeath was the 5-0 winner over James ‘Shamie” McDonagh of St Paul’s BC Waterford. Hall has set up an all Westmeath semi-final contest against Jason Nevin of Olympic BC, Mullingar.

Cian Cramer (Cabra BC, Dublin) was the 4-0 Damien Creavin winner over Olympic BC, Galway to up a Dublin derby against DCU BC’s Terry McEntee. While Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown BC, Dublin) has set up a meeting with Jon McConnell of Holy Trinity Belfast following his 4-1 win over Darragh Gilroy (Ballymore Hollywood BC Kildare). The Tallaght fighter boxed for Ireland at the 2025 European U23 Championships & 2024 World Youth Championships. McConnell is the reigning Ulster Elite champ, and was the 2025 National Elite champ at 71kg.

Former World Youth medalist, Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin) has set up a meeting with Offaly’s Brian Kennedy following his 5-0 win over reigning Intermediate champion, Rasheed Momoh (Castlebar BC, Mayo). And the heavyweight quarter final between Wayne Rafferty of Dublin Docklands and Michael O’Reilly of St. Brigid’s Kildare went to the Dublin boxer on a 5-0 scoreline. Rafferty has set up a semi-final contest against Paris Olympian and reigning Elite champ, Jack Marley.

There are two Elite champions-by-walkover: Emma Keating of Paulstown BC, Kilkenny at 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy of Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway at 80+kg

The Elite Championships, Ireland’s premier amateur boxing tournament, was first hosted in 1922 at the Abbey Theatre Dublin after an earlier All-Ireland event in 1920, eventually finding a permanent home at the purpose-built National Stadium in 1939. Double Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, Michaela Walsh of Holy Family GG Belfast, holds the record for winning the most Elite titles, having won her 13th at the 2025 National Elite Championships.

Results | Quarter Finals

1. 51kg Shannon Sweeney (St Annes BC, Mayo) beat Rachel Lawless (St Brigids Edenderry), 4-1

2. 51kg Niamh Early (Unit 3 BC, Kildare) beat Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo), 4-1

3. 54kg Nicole Clyde (Antrim BC) beat Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands), 3-2

4. 60kg Adam Kiely (Saviours Crystal BC Waterford) beat Lee McEvoy (Avona BC, Dublin), 4-1

5. 60kg Jude Gallagher (Two Castles OBA, Tyrone) beat Martin McDonagh (Avona BC, Dublin), 5-0

6. 65kg Roy Colgan (Avona BC, Dublin) beat John Paul Hale (Star BC, Belfast), 5-0

7. 65kg Luke Hall (Rochfordbridge BC Westmeath) beat James McDonagh (St Paul’s BC Waterford), 5-0

8. 70kg Cian Cramer (Cabra BC, Dublin) beat Damien Creavin (Olympic BC, Galway), 4-0

9. 70kg Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown BC, Dublin) beat Darragh Gilroy (Ballymore Hollywood BC Kildare), 4-1

10. 85kg Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin) beat Rasheed Momoh (Castlebar BC, Mayo), 5-0

11. 90kg Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) beat Michael O’Reilly (St Brigids Kildare), 5-0