Amy Broadhurst Returns to GB Boxing as Former World Champion Targets Los Angeles 2028

Amy Broadhurst has officially returned to elite amateur boxing, rejoining the GB Boxing programme after an 18-month spell away from the sport.



The Dundalk lightweight had stepped away from the sport following a turbulent Olympic cycle that saw her switch international allegiance from Ireland to Great Britain in April 2024.



The move came after the new mother was overlooked for Irish selection for the Olympic qualification process.



Eligible to box for Great Britain through her English father and British passport, Broadhurst was quickly integrated into the GB setup. However, her Olympic ambitions were brought to a halt when she suffered a quarter-final defeat to South Korea’s Yeonji Oh at the final Olympic qualifier in Thailand in May 2024, ending hopes of a Paris appearance.



With the Olympics over and motherhood approaching, the 28-year-old, who won European and World gold for Ireland, chose to step back from the ring. That break has now come to an end, with the genuine Olympic 2028 medal hope returning to the GB system as she sets her sights firmly on Los Angeles 2028.



Speaking about her return, Broadhurst reflected on the whirlwind nature of her initial switch and the support she received from GB Boxing.

“The decision to switch in 2024 happened very quickly, but from day one I was made feel welcome and looked after really well,” she said. “That made it an easy decision to come back into the squad.

“Being a mum while boxing at this level isn’t easy, but my little boy is my biggest motivation. He’s the reason I push myself every day.

“Having him with me will help keep me grounded and remind me exactly why I’m doing this.

“At the time it was devastating, but I don’t see it that way anymore. Everything happens for a reason.@

“I feel strong at 60kg. In the past my weight fluctuated too much, but this time I’m focused on staying settled and consistent.”

With a clear runway to 2028, Broadhurst is fully committed to the long-term project.

“The next two and a half years are crucial. The goal is simple — train hard, keep improving, and give myself every possible chance of making it to the Los Angeles Olympics.”

After a testing period both in and out of the ring, Amy Broadhurst’s comeback story is now firmly underway — with unfinished business still driving one of Ireland’s most decorated amateur fighters.