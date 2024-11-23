World Champion Sparing Helps Rhys Owens Through World Championships Field

World Championships sparring helped Rhys Owen get through a stacked lightweight field at the National Elite Championships earlier this month.

The Enniskillen boxer became Fermanagh’s first National Elite champion in over 50 years when he won top-end national honours at 60kg,

To officially become the best in Ireland at the weight Owens first had to overcome a difficult period personally before navigating three difficult tests at the National Stadium – and he suggests sparring with IBF World Champion Anthony Cacace helped with both.

“I sparred him a few times before his fight with Warrington – it was good experience,” Owens told the Irish News. “Tough. You know what the thing is about Anto? He lets you think you’re doing well, lets you get your shots off, then just suckers you in, lays traps.

“That’s just the experience he has, it’s a different game obviously. Fair play to him, he’s doing brilliant.”

Owens had to beat reigning U-22 and Intermediate Champion as well as World Youth medal winner, Lee McEvoy to reach the final where he met Irish International Adam Hession.

The Fermanagh lightweight admitted the Sligo man got the better of things when the sparred but said he worked hard to close the gap before eventually overtaking the westerner when it mattered most.

“I’ve sparred Adam a good few times, the first time was a couple of years ago down at his club, Monivea, when I was just transitioning into elite boxing… he got the better of me, gave me a bit of a roasting to be honest.

“But I kept working on things, working towards getting better, then I went and sparred him again six or seven months after, it was a bit closer. Then again another six months after that and I felt like I was on top at that stage.

“We’ve maybe sparred three or four more times down in Dublin since, so going into it I was full of confidence. I know people obviously don’t know what’s going on in sparring, they see what’s on paper – the name, the titles, Adam Hession, so many accolades, and think it’ll be a walk in the park for him,” he adds before stating he went into the bout full with confidence.

“I was hearing ones saying he was the favourite but I knew in my heart I was the favourite. When I was in the elites a few years ago, I was down there, looking at all the names, getting caught up in it – I was doubting myself.

“When that happens, you’re nearly beat before you get in the ring. You have to go in there believing in what you can do, and thankfully I did. Hopefully it opens a few doors for me.”