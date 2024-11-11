TALKING POINTS – 2025 National Elite Championships

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Irish boxing fans.

It’s National Elite Championship season.

The 2025 installment of the blue ribbon tournament gloves off at the National Stadium tomorrow and will be wrapped up by Friday night.

As ever there is great excitement surrounding the latest contest and many talking points.

Here at Irish-boxing.com, we’ve decided to take a look at some of those scenarios we believe standout going into the always entertaining tournament.

History Hunter

Michaela Walsh will look to become the most successful Irish Champion of all time over the coming week.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever international boxers could become a 12-time National Elite Champion if she claims domestic success in this tournament.

The Belfast featherweight put her name in the history books this time last year when, alongside Kellie Harrington, she claimed a record-breaking eleventh title.

With two-time Olympic medal winner Harrington retired, the three-time Commonwealth Games, two-time European Championship and two-time European Games medal winner will look to go out in front.

If the 31-year-old does edge ahead she will be the first sole holder of the record since Jim O’Sullivan, who won his tenth title in 1990. Kenneth Egan equaled O’Sullivan’s feat in 2010 meaning they were joint record holders until Walsh and Harrington joined them and then eclipsed them.

The Belfast boxer was first crowned Irish champion as far back as 2011 when she was just 17. She beat Dearbhla Duffy to become an Irish champion, she overcame the same opposition in the decider a year later. She then got the better of Joanne Lamb by a point in the 2013 final before a third-decider win over Duffy. Ceire Smith, Emma Agnew and Kelsey Leonard are also on the list of the serial European medal winner’s final victims.

To retain her crown and break the record Walsh has to come through a field that includes Leonard, a foe that has been closing the gap over the years and Irish International teammate Niamh Fay who makes the move up from bantamweight.

Field of Champions

Whoever emerges as champion of the 50kg female weight class will have certainly earned their victory.

The flyweight field is a field of champions.

All five, despite being underage of 25, a serial winners and have experience of winning Irish titles throughout their careers.

Indeed, all the entrants at the weight have tasted National Elite success at some point, with some enjoying international podium finishes.

Favourite to emerge victorious will be Olympian and reigning champion Daina Moorehouse, but the Enniskerry boxer will be up against it as European gold medal winner, Shannon Sweeney, European Games medal winner and another Irish teammate, regular rival and fellow pocket rocket Cathlin Fryers, reigning U22 Champion Nicole Buckley and regular finalist Niamh Early.

Featherweight Delivers Again

The female flyweight field in the male flyweight division is another that catches the eye but it’s the featherweight lineup that has drawn the most interest.

It’s as populated as many of the other weights – and some suggest the other divisions have the potential to produce better one-off fights – but it is densely populated with talent.

Provided everyone weighs in you could have an Olympian and Commonwealth gold medal winner, a European and Commonwealth medalist, a recent European U22 medalist, as well as, a regular champion capable of beating anyone on his day.

Jude Gallagher and Dylan Eagleson are the star names among the entrants but there are many who are big on emerging talent Gavan Ryan and Donagh Keary has proved himself a lot more than just an entertain watch in recent seasons.

The Kids are Alright

Some of the most talked about underage stars test Elite waters for the first time in the latest installment of Irish boxing’s blue ribbon tournament.

Regular underage Irish champions, decorated underage internationals, reigning under-22 and intermediate champions begin the coming-of-age process.

It’s an increasing occurrence that will continue to generate excitement over the coming years.

The latest batch of debutants include European Under-22 silver medal winner Carleigh Irving, four time European underage medal winner Robyn Kelly, reigning European U22 gold medal winner Louis Rooney, Intermediate Champ Adam McKenna, European U22 champion Patsy Joyce, decorated underage star Gavin Ryan, World and European Youth medal winner Lee McEvoy, World U22 Championship quarter finalist Roy Colgan, European Youth medalist Luke Hall, Milo Davis, Cian Cramer, TJ King, James Whelan of Dublin Docklands, Limerick’s latest amateur hope Kian Hedderman, the ever entertaining Ryan Collins Murphy, Nathan Ojo, Godstime Ide among others.

Such is the talent of some that they debut as favourites in their field the rest make their divisions all the more interesting.

Fights of the Tournament

While some divisions are more weighted than others, each weight class has the potential to throw up mouthwatering clashes.

It’s all draw depending of course and important to note that matchups may draw attention for reasons beyond just talent.

Take for example a possible 75kg meeting between reigning middleweight champion Joshua Olaniyan and TJ King, that one catches the eye because of the pair’s shared history and the fact King has set his sights on getting revenge.

Eugene McKeever versus Jon McConnell is a perfect clash of characters, an unassuming boxer versus an equally talented but more flash operator. Either versus stalwart Wayne Kelly is another that would excite the Stadium.

Any pairing from the trio of JP Hale, Jason Nevin and Dean Clancy would put bums on the famous red seats at the first purpose-built boxing stadium in the world.

It’s not one that would blip on many’s radar but their is something delicious about the prospect of the two most recent Intermediate Champio Kian Hedderman and Ryan Murphy Collins fighting at 86kg.

Some would argue Adam Hession versus Lee McEvoy at lightweight is the kind of present versus future bout you can only fight at the Elites.

Olympian Jack Marley against World underage medal winner Nathan Ojo would draw interest and could be the start of a long-term heavyweight rivalry.

At super heavyweight, if Godstime Ide drew man of the moment Martin McDonagh it would generate excitement, as would Sean Mari vs Clepson Dos Santos and a blockbuster between Dylan Eagleson against Jude Gallagher.

Although they’ve gone different paths recently there is enough history between reigning U22 European Champion Lisa O’Rourke and 2023 bronze U22 continental bronze medal winner Evelyn Igharo for that to be one to watch. If Grainne Walsh weighs in and the 66kg final becomes instantly mouthwatering. The Olympian would renew her rivalry with close friend and fellow decorated star Christina Desmond.

A clash between Micheala Walsh and Niamh Fay would intrigue the Irish boxing faithful as would a meeting of bantamweight #1 Jennifer Lehane and emerging star Robyn Kelly. Not to mention Cathlin Fryers and Daina Moorehouse is a pairing always fancied to deliver in terms of excitement and tension.