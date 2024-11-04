All the 2025 National Elite Entrants

A massive 102 boxers have entered the 2025 National Elite Championships, in an entry number on par with the 2024 and 2023 iterations of Irish boxing’s marquee competition.

Boxing will take place at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin, from Monday November 11th.

DETAILS IN FULL BELOW:

Women

38 boxers

Vacant weights: 0

Walkover champions: 81kg

Straight finals: 2, at 66kg and 81+kg

Largest weights, by entry: 50kg, 54kg & 75kg – all have 5 boxers

Weight Boxer YB Province Club 48kg Ciara Walsh 2000 Leinster Smithfield Boxing Club 48kg Carleigh Irving 2005 Ulster Oakleaf ABC 48kg Courtney Daly 1999 Leinster Crumlin Boxing Club 50kg Niamh Earley 1999 Leinster Ryston Boxing Club 50kg Shannon Sweeney 1998 Connacht St. Anne’s Boxing Club 50kg Caitlin Fryers 2000 Ulster Immaculata ABC Belfast 50kg Daina Moorehouse 2001 Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club 50kg Nicole Buckley 2003 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club 52kg Shauna Blaney 1999 Leinster Navan Boxing Club 52kg Amber Byrne 2003 Leinster Arklow Boxing Club 52kg Nicole Clyde 2002 Ulster Antrim Boxing Club 54kg Cori Gleeson 2004 Munster St. Francis Boxing Club 54kg Chloe Gabriel 2003 Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club 54kg Robyn Kelly 2004 Leinster Ballynacargy Boxing Club 54kg Emma Flannery 1997 Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club 54kg Jenifer Lehane 1998 Leinster DCU Athletic Boxing Club 57kg Kelsey Leonard 1999 Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas 57kg Niamh Fay 2002 Leinster Ballyboughal Boxing Club 57kg Michaela Walsh 1993 Ulster Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC 60kg Zara Breslin 2000 Munster Tramore Boxing Club 60kg Isabella Hughes 1999 Leinster St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght 60kg kellie mcloughghlin 1998 Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club 63kg Linda Desmond 2002 Munster Rylane Boxing Club 63kg Zoe McCaughran 2002 Ulster Evolution Boxing Club 63kg Kaci Rock 2002 Ulster Holy Trinity ABC 66kg Grainne Walsh 1995 Leinster St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght 66kg Christina Desmond 1996 State Services Garda Boxing Club 70kg Lisa O Rourke 2002 Connacht Castlerea Boxing Club 70kg Tiffany O’ Reilly 2001 Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club 70kg Evelyn Igharo 2001 Leinster Clann Naofa Boxing Academy 75kg Shauna Kearney 1998 Leinster Bunclody ABC 75kg Aoife O Rourke 1997 Connacht Castlerea Boxing Club 75kg Aoibhe Carrabine 2001 Connacht Geesala Boxing Club 75kg Bethany Doocey 2002 Connacht Castlebar Boxing Club 75kg Winnie Christina McDonagh 2004 Leinster Neilstown Boxing Club 81kg Mikayla kelly 1998 Leinster Sacred Heart Boxing Club Tolerton

Men

64 boxers

Vacant weights: 0

Walkover champions: 0

Straight finals: 3, at 48kg, 54kg and 80kg

Largest weight, by entry: 67kg, with 11 boxers