All the 2025 National Elite Entrants



A massive 102 boxers have entered the 2025 National Elite Championships, in an entry number on par with the 2024 and 2023 iterations of Irish boxing’s marquee competition.

Boxing will take place at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin, from Monday November 11th.

DETAILS IN FULL BELOW:

Women

  • 38 boxers
  • Vacant weights: 0
  • Walkover champions: 81kg
  • Straight finals: 2, at 66kg and 81+kg
  • Largest weights, by entry: 50kg, 54kg & 75kg – all have 5 boxers
WeightBoxerYBProvinceClub
48kgCiara Walsh2000LeinsterSmithfield Boxing Club
48kgCarleigh Irving2005UlsterOakleaf ABC
48kgCourtney Daly1999LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
     
50kgNiamh Earley1999LeinsterRyston Boxing Club
50kgShannon Sweeney1998ConnachtSt. Anne’s Boxing Club
50kgCaitlin Fryers2000UlsterImmaculata ABC Belfast
50kgDaina Moorehouse2001LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
50kgNicole Buckley2003LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
     
52kgShauna Blaney1999LeinsterNavan Boxing Club
52kgAmber Byrne2003LeinsterArklow Boxing Club
52kgNicole Clyde2002UlsterAntrim Boxing Club
     
54kgCori Gleeson2004MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
54kgChloe Gabriel2003LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
54kgRobyn Kelly2004LeinsterBallynacargy Boxing Club
54kgEmma Flannery1997LeinsterSt. Catherine’s Boxing Club
54kgJenifer Lehane1998LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
     
57kgKelsey Leonard1999LeinsterUNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
57kgNiamh Fay2002LeinsterBallyboughal Boxing Club
57kgMichaela Walsh1993UlsterHoly Family Golden Gloves ABC
     
60kgZara Breslin2000MunsterTramore Boxing Club
60kgIsabella Hughes1999LeinsterSt. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
60kgkellie mcloughghlin1998LeinsterSt. Catherine’s Boxing Club
     
63kgLinda Desmond2002MunsterRylane Boxing Club
63kgZoe McCaughran2002UlsterEvolution Boxing Club
63kgKaci Rock2002UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
     
66kgGrainne Walsh1995LeinsterSt. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
66kgChristina Desmond1996State ServicesGarda Boxing Club
     
70kgLisa O Rourke2002ConnachtCastlerea Boxing Club
70kgTiffany O’ Reilly2001LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club
70kgEvelyn Igharo2001LeinsterClann Naofa Boxing Academy
     
75kgShauna Kearney1998LeinsterBunclody ABC
75kgAoife O Rourke1997ConnachtCastlerea Boxing Club
75kgAoibhe Carrabine2001ConnachtGeesala Boxing Club
75kgBethany Doocey2002ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
75kgWinnie Christina McDonagh2004LeinsterNeilstown Boxing Club
     
81kgMikayla kelly1998LeinsterSacred Heart Boxing Club Tolerton

Men

  • 64 boxers
  • Vacant weights: 0
  • Walkover champions: 0
  • Straight finals: 3, at 48kg, 54kg and 80kg
  • Largest weight, by entry: 67kg, with 11 boxers
WeightBoxerYBProvinceClub
48kgLouis Rooney2005UlsterStar Boxing Club
48kgPaudrig Downey2002UlsterSt. John Bosco ABC Belfast
     
51kgSean Mari2000LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
51kgAdam McKenna2005LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
51kgRickey Nesbitt1995LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
51kgClepson Dos Santos2003UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
51kgBlaine Dobbins1991UlsterSt. Joseph’s ABC Derry
     
54kgPatsy Joyce2005LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
54kgOisin Worsencroft2004LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
     
57kgDonagh Keary2004UlsterRathfriland Cross Community ABC
57kgDylan Eagleson2003UlsterSt. Paul’s ABC Belfast
57kgGavin Ryan2004LeinsterRatoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
57kgJude Gallagher2001UlsterTwo Castles Olympic Boxing Club
     
60kgAdam Kiely2000MunsterSaviours Crystal Boxing Club
60kgAdam Hession2000ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
60kgAdam Sinnott2002LeinsterRathnew Boxing Club
60kgLee McEvoy2005LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
60kgBayo Alobi1998LeinsterWestside Boxing Club
60kgRhys Owens2001UlsterErne Boxing Club
60kgJordan Smith1999LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
     
63.5kgJohn Paul Hale2000UlsterStar Boxing Club
63.5kgDean Clancy2001ConnachtSean McDermott Boxing Club
63.5kgJason Nevin2004LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
63.5kgRoy Colgan2005LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
63.5kgEvan Fitzgerald1998LeinsterEsker ABC
63.5kgAaron O Donoghue1999MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
     
67kgJames (Shamie) McDonagh2003MunsterSt. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
67kgConor McCrory2004UlsterTownland Boxing Club
67kgCian Cramer2004LeinsterCabra Boxing Club
67kgMalo Davis2005LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
67kgLuke Hall2005LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
67kgDarren O’Connor1999ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
67kgDamien Creavin1998ConnachtOlympic Boxing Club Galway
67kgAnthony Malanaphy1996UlsterErne Boxing Club
67kgJamie long1992MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
67kgJoseph McArdle2001UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
67kgTerry McEntree1995LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
     
71kgMatthew Mc Cole1998UlsterIllies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
71kgDarragh Gilroy2002LeinsterFr Flanagan Boxing Club
71kgAidan Walsh1997UlsterHoly Family Golden Gloves ABC
71kgBobbi flood2005LeinsterCabra Boxing Club
71kgWayne Kelly1996LeinsterBallynacargy Boxing Club
71kgEugene McKeever1998LeinsterHoly Family Boxing Club Drogheda
71kgJon McConnell2002UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
     
75kgTaylor Guiney2003LeinsterSt. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
75kgTJ King2004LeinsterBallyboughal Boxing Club
75kgJosh O’Laniyan2004LeinsterJobstown Boxing Club
75kgFeidalem Behan2004LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
75kgGavin Rafferty2001LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
     
80kgKelyn Cassidy1997MunsterSaviours Crystal Boxing Club
80kgJames Whelan2003LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
     
86kgRobbie Olusola2002ConnachtCeltic Eagles Boxing Club
86kgShane Cunningham1991MunsterSt. Christopher’s ABC Cork
86kgBrian Kennedy1998LeinsterSt. Brigid’s Boxing Club Edenderry
86kgKian Hedderman2003MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
86kgRyan Collins Murphy2005UlsterSt. Monica’s ABC
86kgJason Clancy Jr1998ConnachtSean McDermott Boxing Club
     
92kgJack Marley2002LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
92kgWayne Rafferty1998LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
92kgNATHAN OJO2004LeinsterEsker ABC
92kgJames Clarke1998LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
     
92+kgSamuel Ilesanmi1999LeinsterSt. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
92+kgMartin MC donagh2003ConnachtGalway Boxing Club
92+kgGODSTIME IDE2003LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club



Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

x