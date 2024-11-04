All the 2025 National Elite Entrants
A massive 102 boxers have entered the 2025 National Elite Championships, in an entry number on par with the 2024 and 2023 iterations of Irish boxing’s marquee competition.
Boxing will take place at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, Dublin, from Monday November 11th.
DETAILS IN FULL BELOW:
Women
- 38 boxers
- Vacant weights: 0
- Walkover champions: 81kg
- Straight finals: 2, at 66kg and 81+kg
- Largest weights, by entry: 50kg, 54kg & 75kg – all have 5 boxers
|Weight
|Boxer
|YB
|Province
|Club
|48kg
|Ciara Walsh
|2000
|Leinster
|Smithfield Boxing Club
|48kg
|Carleigh Irving
|2005
|Ulster
|Oakleaf ABC
|48kg
|Courtney Daly
|1999
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|50kg
|Niamh Earley
|1999
|Leinster
|Ryston Boxing Club
|50kg
|Shannon Sweeney
|1998
|Connacht
|St. Anne’s Boxing Club
|50kg
|Caitlin Fryers
|2000
|Ulster
|Immaculata ABC Belfast
|50kg
|Daina Moorehouse
|2001
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|50kg
|Nicole Buckley
|2003
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|52kg
|Shauna Blaney
|1999
|Leinster
|Navan Boxing Club
|52kg
|Amber Byrne
|2003
|Leinster
|Arklow Boxing Club
|52kg
|Nicole Clyde
|2002
|Ulster
|Antrim Boxing Club
|54kg
|Cori Gleeson
|2004
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|54kg
|Chloe Gabriel
|2003
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|54kg
|Robyn Kelly
|2004
|Leinster
|Ballynacargy Boxing Club
|54kg
|Emma Flannery
|1997
|Leinster
|St. Catherine’s Boxing Club
|54kg
|Jenifer Lehane
|1998
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|57kg
|Kelsey Leonard
|1999
|Leinster
|UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
|57kg
|Niamh Fay
|2002
|Leinster
|Ballyboughal Boxing Club
|57kg
|Michaela Walsh
|1993
|Ulster
|Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC
|60kg
|Zara Breslin
|2000
|Munster
|Tramore Boxing Club
|60kg
|Isabella Hughes
|1999
|Leinster
|St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
|60kg
|kellie mcloughghlin
|1998
|Leinster
|St. Catherine’s Boxing Club
|63kg
|Linda Desmond
|2002
|Munster
|Rylane Boxing Club
|63kg
|Zoe McCaughran
|2002
|Ulster
|Evolution Boxing Club
|63kg
|Kaci Rock
|2002
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|66kg
|Grainne Walsh
|1995
|Leinster
|St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
|66kg
|Christina Desmond
|1996
|State Services
|Garda Boxing Club
|70kg
|Lisa O Rourke
|2002
|Connacht
|Castlerea Boxing Club
|70kg
|Tiffany O’ Reilly
|2001
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club
|70kg
|Evelyn Igharo
|2001
|Leinster
|Clann Naofa Boxing Academy
|75kg
|Shauna Kearney
|1998
|Leinster
|Bunclody ABC
|75kg
|Aoife O Rourke
|1997
|Connacht
|Castlerea Boxing Club
|75kg
|Aoibhe Carrabine
|2001
|Connacht
|Geesala Boxing Club
|75kg
|Bethany Doocey
|2002
|Connacht
|Castlebar Boxing Club
|75kg
|Winnie Christina McDonagh
|2004
|Leinster
|Neilstown Boxing Club
|81kg
|Mikayla kelly
|1998
|Leinster
|Sacred Heart Boxing Club Tolerton
Men
- 64 boxers
- Vacant weights: 0
- Walkover champions: 0
- Straight finals: 3, at 48kg, 54kg and 80kg
- Largest weight, by entry: 67kg, with 11 boxers
|Weight
|Boxer
|YB
|Province
|Club
|48kg
|Louis Rooney
|2005
|Ulster
|Star Boxing Club
|48kg
|Paudrig Downey
|2002
|Ulster
|St. John Bosco ABC Belfast
|51kg
|Sean Mari
|2000
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|51kg
|Adam McKenna
|2005
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|51kg
|Rickey Nesbitt
|1995
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|51kg
|Clepson Dos Santos
|2003
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|51kg
|Blaine Dobbins
|1991
|Ulster
|St. Joseph’s ABC Derry
|54kg
|Patsy Joyce
|2005
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|54kg
|Oisin Worsencroft
|2004
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|57kg
|Donagh Keary
|2004
|Ulster
|Rathfriland Cross Community ABC
|57kg
|Dylan Eagleson
|2003
|Ulster
|St. Paul’s ABC Belfast
|57kg
|Gavin Ryan
|2004
|Leinster
|Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
|57kg
|Jude Gallagher
|2001
|Ulster
|Two Castles Olympic Boxing Club
|60kg
|Adam Kiely
|2000
|Munster
|Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
|60kg
|Adam Hession
|2000
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|60kg
|Adam Sinnott
|2002
|Leinster
|Rathnew Boxing Club
|60kg
|Lee McEvoy
|2005
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|60kg
|Bayo Alobi
|1998
|Leinster
|Westside Boxing Club
|60kg
|Rhys Owens
|2001
|Ulster
|Erne Boxing Club
|60kg
|Jordan Smith
|1999
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|63.5kg
|John Paul Hale
|2000
|Ulster
|Star Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|Dean Clancy
|2001
|Connacht
|Sean McDermott Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|Jason Nevin
|2004
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|63.5kg
|Roy Colgan
|2005
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|63.5kg
|Evan Fitzgerald
|1998
|Leinster
|Esker ABC
|63.5kg
|Aaron O Donoghue
|1999
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|67kg
|James (Shamie) McDonagh
|2003
|Munster
|St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
|67kg
|Conor McCrory
|2004
|Ulster
|Townland Boxing Club
|67kg
|Cian Cramer
|2004
|Leinster
|Cabra Boxing Club
|67kg
|Malo Davis
|2005
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|67kg
|Luke Hall
|2005
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|67kg
|Darren O’Connor
|1999
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|67kg
|Damien Creavin
|1998
|Connacht
|Olympic Boxing Club Galway
|67kg
|Anthony Malanaphy
|1996
|Ulster
|Erne Boxing Club
|67kg
|Jamie long
|1992
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|67kg
|Joseph McArdle
|2001
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|67kg
|Terry McEntree
|1995
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|71kg
|Matthew Mc Cole
|1998
|Ulster
|Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
|71kg
|Darragh Gilroy
|2002
|Leinster
|Fr Flanagan Boxing Club
|71kg
|Aidan Walsh
|1997
|Ulster
|Holy Family Golden Gloves ABC
|71kg
|Bobbi flood
|2005
|Leinster
|Cabra Boxing Club
|71kg
|Wayne Kelly
|1996
|Leinster
|Ballynacargy Boxing Club
|71kg
|Eugene McKeever
|1998
|Leinster
|Holy Family Boxing Club Drogheda
|71kg
|Jon McConnell
|2002
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|75kg
|Taylor Guiney
|2003
|Leinster
|St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
|75kg
|TJ King
|2004
|Leinster
|Ballyboughal Boxing Club
|75kg
|Josh O’Laniyan
|2004
|Leinster
|Jobstown Boxing Club
|75kg
|Feidalem Behan
|2004
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|75kg
|Gavin Rafferty
|2001
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|80kg
|Kelyn Cassidy
|1997
|Munster
|Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
|80kg
|James Whelan
|2003
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|86kg
|Robbie Olusola
|2002
|Connacht
|Celtic Eagles Boxing Club
|86kg
|Shane Cunningham
|1991
|Munster
|St. Christopher’s ABC Cork
|86kg
|Brian Kennedy
|1998
|Leinster
|St. Brigid’s Boxing Club Edenderry
|86kg
|Kian Hedderman
|2003
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|86kg
|Ryan Collins Murphy
|2005
|Ulster
|St. Monica’s ABC
|86kg
|Jason Clancy Jr
|1998
|Connacht
|Sean McDermott Boxing Club
|92kg
|Jack Marley
|2002
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|92kg
|Wayne Rafferty
|1998
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|92kg
|NATHAN OJO
|2004
|Leinster
|Esker ABC
|92kg
|James Clarke
|1998
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|92+kg
|Samuel Ilesanmi
|1999
|Leinster
|St. Mary’s Boxing Club Tallaght
|92+kg
|Martin MC donagh
|2003
|Connacht
|Galway Boxing Club
|92+kg
|GODSTIME IDE
|2003
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club