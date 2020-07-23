Paddy Donovan to return on TV Top Rank







Paddy Donovan [3(2)-0] will fight for the first time in 2020 in less than a months time.

The 21-year-old prospect has secured an August 15 fight date and will get to show his wares on BT Sports across the UK and ESPN across America.

‘The Real Deal’ will share a card with fellow Top Rank promoted fighters Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan and will trade leather for the fourth time in his professional career in London.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the former amateur standout nor has the amount of rounds the fight will play out over.

However he will get the chance to add to his record and progress his career on an eye catching card.

Having put together three quickfire wins in late 2019, Donovan was given some time off by coach Andy Lee.

Donovan was due to make his American debut on the annual Conlan New York, St Patrick’s Day bill only for that card to be cancelled.

He now returns in August behind closed doors on a five fight card.

The TV element and high profile element of the card means a new level of exposure for the exciting prospect.

Donovan has been in camp training alongside his brother Edward Donovan and brother in law Jason Harty as well as spending time sparring in Dublin.

Irish-boxing.com was lead to believe Paddy Gallagher and Michael McKinson have agreed to fight and it was assumed that clash would populate that August 15 card, but rumour now has the clash pushed back till Autumn.

Archie Sharp puts his WBO European super-featherweight title on the line against Jeff Ofori, Troy Williamson, who previously agreed to fight Steven Donnelly also appears as does Dennis McCann.