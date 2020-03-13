European Olympic Qualifier – FULL DRAW

The 13 Irish boxers in London this afternoon discovered their respective paths to the 2020 Olympics.

The draw for the European Olympic Qualifier, the first of two events with Tokyo spots on the line, took place at the Copper Box Arena.

While most sporting events in Europe have been cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, this qualifier looks set to go ahead and action is due to begin tomorrow.

There will be no Irish between the ropes on Day One but there will be three Dubs flying the flag on Day Two.

Sunday 15th (All Round of 32)

Light welter George Bates is in against Spaniard Leon Becerra.

Emmet Brennan has Bosnian Radenko Tomic at light heavy

At heavyweight Kirill Afanasev fights Georgian Begadze Nikoloz.

Monday 16th (Last 16 unless stated)

Team Captain Brendan Irvine, back from long-term injury, will face Hungarian Istvan Szaka at flyweight.

European featherweight champion Kurt Walker is seeded second and received a bye. Here he will face either Belarussian Anton Charnamaz or Germany’s Artyush Gomtsyan.

Belfast flyweight Carly McNaul, in for the injured Ceire Smith, boxes Britain’s Charley Davison on Monday.

Another Belfast boxer, welter Aidan Walsh, has Estonian Pavel Kamanin to deal with first in the Round of 32.

In the busiest class, middleweight, Portlaoise puncher Michael Nevin takes on Dutchman Max Van Der Pas in the Round of 32.

Tuesday 17th (All Round of 16)

Belfast’s Michaela Walsh, seeded third at feather, has a bye and will face the winner of tomorrow’s fight between Dane Melissa Mortensen and Frenchwoman Mona Mestiaen.

Seeded second, Kelly Harrington also has a bye to St Patrick’s Day and will face either Romanian Cristina Paula Cosma or Pole Aneta Rygielska in the Round of 16.

European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke, frustratingly not seeded, faces Belarussian Viktoryia Kebikava.

Finally, Cork’s Christina Desmond will face Italian third seed Angela Carini at welter.

Wednesday 18th

Big Breakfast Dean Gardiner has to wait until Wednesday for his super heavyweight opener and takes on Bulgarian Petar Belberov in the Round of 16.

–

Drawsheets can be seen HERE

–

There are plenty of spots on offer, with some boxers only needing to make it to the quarter finals, others needing to make it to the semis, and some losing quarter finalists will require to win a box-off(s) for a plane ticket to Japan.

The Olympic spots on offer are as follows:

Men’s Flyweight – 8 (reach q-finals)

Men’s Featherweight – 8 (reach q-finals)

Men’s Light Welterweight – 8 (reach q-finals)

Men’s Welterweight – 6 (reach s-finals or win box-off after losing q-final)

Men’s Middleweight – 6 (reach s-finals or win box-off after losing q-final)

Men’s Light Heavyweight – 6 (reach semi-s or win box-off after losing q-final)

Men’s Heavyweight – 4 (reach s-finals)

Men’s Super Heavyweight – 4 (reach s-finals)

Women’s Flyweight – 6 (reach s-finals or win box-off after losing q-final)

Women’s Featherweight – 6 (reach s-finals or win box-off after losing q-final)

Women’s Lightweight – 6 (reach s-finals or win box-off after losing q-final)

Women’s Welterweight – 5 (reach s-finals or win two box-offs after losing q-final)

Women’s Middleweight – 4 (reach s-finals)