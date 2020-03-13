Donovan, Ward and Geraghty big names added to Europa MTKFightNight

Three noteworthy names have been added to the MTKFightNight at the Europa hotel.

There has been excitement with regard to the April 25 Ulster Hall show after Craig Evans and Maxi Hughes were confirmed as opponents for Sean McComb and Gary Cully respectively and since it was revealed Paul Hyland Jr would trade leather with former world champ Terry Flanagan on the card.

However, the first of two shows in Belfast that weekend is also an exciting one and looks all the more appealing after it was confirmed Steven Ward, Declan Geraghty and Eric Donovan have been added.

The event will be broadcast live on IFL TV, and will now feature Paddy Gallagher, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Sean Duffy, Ruairi Dalton, Callum Bradley, Dee Sullivan and the newly confirmed trio.

The always-exciting Donovan fights for the first time since he has teamed up with Mark Dunlop and will be looking to follow an impressive stoppage victory over Joseafat Reyes with a second 2020 win.

Ward makes his much-anticipated return too, as he heads up to the cruiserweight division after defeat in the Golden Contract tournament at light heavy.

‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty will fight for the first time since his defeat to Archie Sharp. It’s will the Dubliner’s first clash under Pete Taylor and he will most likely appear at a bigger weight.

Gallagher is back following his controversial battle with Chris Jenkins for the British and Commonwealth titles, while unbeaten Crocker looks to continue his rapid progression on the back of a John Thain win.

Undefeated McCrory returns for his second fight of the year, Dalton , Bradley and Sullivan rounding up the packed bill.

The show at the Europa Hotel kicks off a huge double-header weekend, as the following evening, a massive #MTKFightNight heads to the Ulster Hall, and will broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The card at the Ulster Hall features Sean McComb vs. Craig Evans, Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, and Terry Flanagan vs. Paul Hyland Jr for the WBO European lightweight title.