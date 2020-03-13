Logo



Navigation

Donovan, Ward and Geraghty big names added to Europa MTKFightNight

By | on March 13, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Three noteworthy names have been added to the MTKFightNight at the Europa hotel.

There has been excitement with regard to the April 25 Ulster Hall show after Craig Evans and Maxi Hughes were confirmed as opponents for Sean McComb and Gary Cully respectively and since it was revealed Paul Hyland Jr would trade leather with former world champ Terry Flanagan on the card.

However, the first of two shows in Belfast that weekend is also an exciting one and looks all the more appealing after it was confirmed Steven Ward, Declan Geraghty and Eric Donovan have been added.

The event will be broadcast live on IFL TV, and will now feature Paddy Gallagher, Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, Sean Duffy, Ruairi Dalton, Callum Bradley, Dee Sullivan and the newly confirmed trio.

The always-exciting Donovan fights for the first time since he has teamed up with Mark Dunlop and will be looking to follow an impressive stoppage victory over Joseafat Reyes with a second 2020 win.

Ward makes his much-anticipated return too, as he heads up to the cruiserweight division after defeat in the Golden Contract tournament at light heavy.

‘Pretty Boy’ Geraghty will fight for the first time since his defeat to Archie Sharp. It’s will the Dubliner’s first clash under Pete Taylor and he will most likely appear at a bigger weight.

Gallagher is back following his controversial battle with Chris Jenkins for the British and Commonwealth titles, while unbeaten Crocker looks to continue his rapid progression on the back of a John Thain win.

Undefeated McCrory returns for his second fight of the year, Dalton , Bradley and Sullivan rounding up the packed bill.

The show at the Europa Hotel kicks off a huge double-header weekend, as the following evening, a massive #MTKFightNight heads to the Ulster Hall, and will broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The card at the Ulster Hall features Sean McComb vs. Craig Evans, Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, and Terry Flanagan vs. Paul Hyland Jr for the WBO European lightweight title.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media