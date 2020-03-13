Promotional power – Anthony Cacace gets the kind of promotional backing he’s craved

British super featherweight champion, Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] is the latest Irish fighter to sign with Frank Warren.

The popular Belfast talent will continue his career fighting on the Queensberry Promotions platform.

The talented southpaw, 31, seized his Lonsdale belt with the memorable defeat of former champion and then unbeaten Sam Bowen in Birmingham back in November.

That victory proved a relief for his followers who began to fear he would never get the opportunity to fulfill his potential.

However there still remained concerns as to what would be next, as fight fans wondered if the title was strong enough to tempt the names most felt were avoiding the Harry Hawkins trained fighter to take a Cacace risk.

It was felt Cacace may need some form of promotional link up and there was talk of working with Mick Hennessy and even Al Haymon, but it has come with Warren.

The Hall of fame promoter is confident he can bring the 31-year-old to the next level.

He commented: “I am delighted to be working with Anthony. He showed us last year that he is a brilliant fighter when he upset Sam Bowen and won the British title on our show. Now he’s got the backing of BT Sport and Queensberry Promotions, I am confident we can take Anthony to the next level and build on his British title success.”

An announcement on Anthony Cacace’s first fight as a Queensberry Promotions fighter will be made soon.

Cacace joins the likes of Jason Harty and Edward Donovan as recent Warren Irish signings and joins them and the likes old Cyclone stable mate Carl Frampton, John Joyce and Caoimhin Agyarko as a Queensbury fighter.

Manager Pat Magee has revealed he secured a six fight two year deal for a fighter with a chance now to show the wider public why he is so respected in Belfast boxing circles.