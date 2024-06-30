Dana White would make peace with Bob Arum for Callum Walsh’s sake

Dana White loves Callum Walsh so much that he would even consider working with Bob Arum if it would be of help to the Cork boxer.

The Cobh light middleweight has been linked to fellow fast rising star Xander Zayas of late, with both sides hinting at a possible Ireland versus Puerto Rico Madison Square Garden sellout down the line.

Zayas, who holds a win over Larry Fryers, is promoted by Top Rank, thus, considering Walsh is a UFC Fight Pass fighter there may have to be some cooperation with Arum.

White says considering all the things Arum has said about him and the UFC over the years that may prove difficult. However, he’d consider shaking hands with the veteran boxing promoter for ‘King’s’ sake.

“He’s such a d*ck,” he says of Arum, who previously promoted the likes of Michael Conlan, Paddy Donovan and Kieran Molloy.

“I wouldn’t want to work with him but I guess we could figure something out for Callum. Can you imagine trying to work with Bob Arum, look at all the sh*t that this guy has said,” he continues with a smile.

In truth, any Walsh-Zayas bout wouldn’t need White’s involvement. Tom Loelffler prompts the exciting prospect and White is more like a very influential cheerleader.

“Tom Loeffler is his promoter, I’m doing this for fun and because I like the kid and I like boxing. I’ve no skin in the game other than I like the kid and I’m having fun helping him build a career.”

In saying that it does appear to be White pushing an Irish fight night.

It’s understood the 23-year-old returns to Ireland in September and will fight for a strap at the RDS.

“I love Callum Walsh. Callum Walsh is like a fun project for me. I love the kid Freddie Roach really believes in him and we are going to do a fight with him in Ireland, a big fight,” said White.