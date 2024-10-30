Kurt Walker Welcomed ‘Proper Fight’ and American Challenge

Kurt Walker warns victory is not a forgone conclusion this weekend.

The Belfast stylist admits he faces the hardest fight of his career at the SSE Arena on Friday night and claims his clash with Los Angles native Rudy Garcia is the definition of a 50-50.

It’s a challenge the Olympian welcomes as it represents a chance to impress and move his career in the direction he wants it to go.

The 29-year-old believes he has made the transition from amateur to pro and having served his apprenticeship wants to do some heavy lifting.

“This is a proper fight,” he says of his fight with ‘El Tiburon’ when speaking to the Irish News.

“People are going to want to watch it. There’s no guarantee of me winning this one – it’s a 50-50 fight and every fight is going to be like this from now on, so I’m happy with that.

“He has already come over from America so he’s serious and coming to win. I don’t want any more journeymen, I’ve been built well and I think this will bring the best out in me like it did in March,” he adds with reference to a career-best against James Beech jr.

Walker claims he isn’t too sure as to how the American will approach the fight. However, he is confident he will be able to match anything that comes his way, pointing out he’s added some steal to the style he is renowned for.

“I’m not too sure what sort of fight it’s going to be on Friday,” he added.

“I’ve been training for all aspects. I’ve improved a lot in my in-close work and I showed it in the last fight, I’m getting better at fighting and I’m able to do a bit more and not use my legs as much so I don’t get tired and I’m able to change it.

“Whatever he brings, I think I’ll be a bit too much for him. Everything is coming together and I feel as if I’m coming into my own – I’m adding a bit of strength now and I’m starting to mature into the weight and do it properly.

“In the amateurs I struggled to make this weight big-time. I was never lazy but I never did the right things – I always trained hard but I mucked about in-between. Now when I go away (to camp) I go for eight weeks, I focus on everything and I don’t come home. I cook my own meals, I cook proper stuff and I live the life.”