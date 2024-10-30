MEDAL ALERT – Carlagh Peake Glides onto World Youth Podium

Classy Carlagh Peake danced onto the World Youth Championships podium in Budva this afternoon.

The Ballyhanius BC talent produced a boxing masterclass against a game and proficient Hidiya Tlili to glide into the semi finals.

Peak won every round on every card to claim victory and a World Youth bronze medal at least.

Mayo’s latest World Youth championships medal winner becomes the second Irish Neutral to secure precious metal, following in the footsteps of Shay O’Dowd.

The light flyweight will look to improve the colour later in the week.

Peake won a close technical skills battle to take the first round against an equally efficient Turk.

That advantage really played into the Westerner’s hands as it prompted Tlili to come forward in a bid to change the tide.

The Irish boxer almost welcomed the approach, walking her quarter-final opponent on cleanly picked rights hands as she showed her back foot prowess.

She switch hit, check hooked and boxed her way to another winning round. Indeed, so good was Peake, that two judges scored the round 10-8 in her favour.

The teen talent showed a bit of everything in the final session, dancing and picking shots for the most part and holding her feet and fighting when called for.

It was confident, classy, assured and screamed medal winner.