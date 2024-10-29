Three Team Ireland Boxers Box for World Youth Podium Places on Day 8

Three Team Ireland boxers box for prestigious World Youth Championship medals in Budva on Wednesday.

Siofra Lawless stepped onto the podium with an impressive last-eight win on Tuesday and Adam Olaniyan, Kyla Doyle and Jamie Green will look to follow suit on Day 8 of the contest.

Team Captain, Olaniyan, is the only Team Ireland boxer in action in the Afternoon Session. The Jobstown super heavy contests for a medal against Hungary’s Brendon Nemeth in Bout 12 of Ring A.

European Junior medal winner Doyle opens proceedings in Ring A’s Evening Session, boxing Uzbekistan’s Rayhona Kurbonboeva in the 66kg quarters.

Eight bouts later, featherweight Graham seeks a podium place against Uzbekistan’s Samandar Olimov. Over in Ring B.

Team Ireland

60kg Kayleigh Whelan, Avona BC, Dublin

63kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC Dublin

57kg Jamie Graham, Clonard BC, Belfast

60kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC Mullingar

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach Liam Cunningham

Coach Garry Kehoe

Coach Ralph McKay