Frank Warren Shares Positive Anthony Cacace News

It’s re-sign rather than resign for Anthony Cacace.

The IBF super featherweight champion of the world has penned a contract extension with Queensberry.

Frank Warren confirmed as much this evening naming ‘The Apache’ as one of six boxers he’s tied to long-term deals.

Cacace is enjoying the best year of his career having won the IBF World super-featherweight title by defeating Joe Cordina in May and defeating Josh Warrington in Wembley on the undercard Joshua – Dubois.

The mercurial talent waits for confirmation of his next move but the Holy Trinity graduate has been linked to plenty of big names.

It all seems to be coming together for a boxer who had a turbulent time with the sports previously.

“I am thrilled to secure the futures of eight such richly talented fighters,” said promoter Frank Warren. “We have worked with nearly all of them right from the beginning or very early in their careers and the faith we have shown in each other has been rewarded by them realising their potential and justifying the belief we had in them.



“That Nick Ball, Anto Cacace and Liam Davies have reached world title status is a particular joy, and the good news is that I am certain there are more world champions to come from this group, who are all set for further exciting developments in the coming months.”