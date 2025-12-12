Four Irish Boxer’s Close in on European Medal

Four young boxing talents took big steps toward a major international medal in Germany today.

Sean Kelly, Kalid Walshe, Kai Dynes Murphy and Jason Donoghue all put the European U17 Championship podium in sight courtesy last 32 Continental victories.

Kelly progressed to the 52kg quarter finals, following a 5-0 win over Poland’s Mateusz Adamski and boxes for a medal on Sunday.

Similarly Walshe is one win away from a featherweight medal thanks to a dominant 5-0 performance over Raul Heydarli of Azerbaijan.

Dynes Murphy blasted his way through to the 66kg quarter final with an RSC2 win over Romania’s Eduard-Marian Tangerica.

Team Ireland’s Jason Donoghue has won through to the 60kg quarter finals with an RSC2 win over Artjom Timašov of Estonia.

Team Co-Captain Padraig Walsh and Aleigh Murphy were also in action on Friday but suffered defeat.

Photo Credit Andrea Ifoldi

Team Ireland

46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath

46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath

48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork

48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin

50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim

50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin

52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin

52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford

54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim

54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin

57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin

57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford

60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway

60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath

63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork

63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim

66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal

66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim

70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim

70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim

75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway

80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

Support Staff

Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim

Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast