Four Irish Boxer’s Close in on European Medal
Four young boxing talents took big steps toward a major international medal in Germany today.
Sean Kelly, Kalid Walshe, Kai Dynes Murphy and Jason Donoghue all put the European U17 Championship podium in sight courtesy last 32 Continental victories.
Kelly progressed to the 52kg quarter finals, following a 5-0 win over Poland’s Mateusz Adamski and boxes for a medal on Sunday.
Similarly Walshe is one win away from a featherweight medal thanks to a dominant 5-0 performance over Raul Heydarli of Azerbaijan.
Dynes Murphy blasted his way through to the 66kg quarter final with an RSC2 win over Romania’s Eduard-Marian Tangerica.
Team Ireland’s Jason Donoghue has won through to the 60kg quarter finals with an RSC2 win over Artjom Timašov of Estonia.
Team Co-Captain Padraig Walsh and Aleigh Murphy were also in action on Friday but suffered defeat.
Photo Credit Andrea Ifoldi
Team Ireland
46kg | Louise Joyce | Olympic BC, Westmeath
46kg | Pat Stokes | Mullingar Shuffler BC, Westmeath
48kg | Abby Murray |Muskerry BC, Cork
48kg | Emmet Shields | Glasnevin BC, Dublin
50kg | Lucie Prentice, Banbridge BC, Antrim
50kg | Kristian Jubani | Crumlin BC, Dublin
52kg | Aleigha Murphy | Ballybrack BC, Dublin
52kg | Sean Kelly | St Abbans/Kilmyshall BC, Wexford
54kg | Paige Nickels | Banbridge BC, Antrim
54kg | Michael McDonagh | Avona BC, Dublin
57kg | Ella Archbold |Ballybrack BC, Dublin
57kg | Kalib Walshe | Wexford CBS, Wexford
60kg | Ruth Dossen | Olympic BC, Galway
60kg | Jason Donoghue | Olympic BC, Westmeath
63kg | Claire Crowley | St Martha’s BC, Cork
63kg | Padraig Walsh | Immaculata BC, Antrim
66kg |Alesha Mullis Boyle | Dungloe BC, Donegal
66kg | Kai Dynes Murphy | Immaculata BC, Antrim
70kg | Cassie Henderson | Phoenix ABC, Antrim
70kg |Conor Dowds | Immaculata BC, Antrim
75kg |Isabelle Hawkins | St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
75kg |John Ward | Monivea BC, Galway
80+kg |William Heaphy, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
Support Staff
Team Managers | Anna Moore, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Joey Simpson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Coaches | Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis BC, Limerick | Liam Cunningham, Saints BC, Antrim
Linda Morgan, Arklow BC, Wicklow | John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Referee/Judge | Joe Lowe, St. Paul’s ABC, Belfast